DOE data: Natural gas supply stands at 117,372-million MMcf in ‘23

THE country’s natural gas supply last year stood at 117,372 million standard cubic feet (MMcf), higher than the previous year’s 113,611 MMcf, data from the Department of Energy (DOE) showed.

Of the total output, 89,215 million MMcf was produced from the Malampaya gas field, which accounts for 20 percent of the country’s electricity. The remaining 28,157 MMcf was imported LNG (liquefied natural gas) that was utilized for the commissioning and testing activities of the new LNG terminals and power plants. There was no imported LNG recorded in 2022.

The same data showed that 74,105 MMcf was utilized for power generation, while the banked gas consumption for power generation in the same period stood at 10,492 MMcf. These brought the total gas consumption for 2022 at 105,909MMcf.

Since 2001, the country’s total gas output reached 2,670 billion cubic feet (bcf), excluding last year’s imported LNG. Of which, a total 2,545 bcf was used for power generation, 37,758mmcf for industrial purposes, 184cf for transport, 20,849 MMcf for banked gas consumption.

The DOE has continued to progress the development of the country’s natural gas industry. To maintain the adequate supply and mix of the natural gas supply, there are two reception and regasification facilities for imported LNG in place.

These facilities will support the gas-powered plants needed to stabilize the increasing volumes of variable renewable energy and eventually even non-power uses.

The DOE has proposed to President Marcos to call on Congress to prioritize the legal and regulatory framework for the LNG industry to serve as the framework for the continued expansion of this vital transitional fuel in its march towards a lower carbon energy future.