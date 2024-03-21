DBM releases ₧91.283B for health workers’ 2021 to 2023 benefits

The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) announced Wednesday it released more than P91 billion worth of funds spanning four years for the benefits and allowance of health-care workers affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

To date, the DBM reported it released a total of P91.283 billion to the Department of Health (DOH) as the implementing agency for the Public Health Emergency Benefits and Allowances (PHEBA).

Broken down, the DBM released a total of P12.897 billion for Special Risk Allowance (SRA) and P73.261 billion for Health Emergency Allowance (HEA)/One Covid-19 Allowance (OCA).

Additionally, it allocated P3.650 billion for Covid-19 Sickness and Death Compensation and P1.472 billion for other benefits, such as meals, accommodations, and transportation allowances.

The DBM noted that the funds were released to DOH in 2021 amounting to P12.1 billion, in 2022 with P28 billion, P31.1 billion in 2023, and P19.962 billion in 2024.

The funds were sourced from the General Appropriations Act (GAA), Unprogrammed Appropriations (UA), Bayanihan to Heal As One Act, Miscellaneous Personnel Benefits Fund (MPBF), and Contingent Fund (CF).

The DOH said that out of the over P91 billion worth of funds, P76 billion has been released, according to its report.

On the other hand, the DOH said it is still validating the health-care worker benefits under the PHEBA despite the allocation of funds by the DBM since 2021.

DOH Undersecretary Ma. Carolina Vidal-Taiño, sin a letter to the DBM said that the agency has yet to complete the health emergency allowance (HEA) mapping, which was recommended by the budget department.

The HEA Mapping will capture and present all PHEBA claims and payments by regional/health facilities for the duration of the period covered by the benefit.

The DBM said it came to an agreement with DOH that there is a need for the latter to speed up the finalizing of the computation of the HEA claims in arrears.

It added that this would enable the DBM to determine if additional funding requirements are necessary despite the cumulatively released funds for healthcare and non-health-care workers.

The DBM added that it is anticipating HEA Mapping detailing the utilization, disbursement, and distribution of the PHEBA releases no later than March 15, 2024.

It also recommended that the said record be published on the DOH website for transparency to all claimants and stakeholders.