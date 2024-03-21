Curry reaches 300 triples for record fifth time

SAN FRANCISCO—Stephen Curry reached 300 3-pointers for an NBA-record fifth season and scored 14 points with four 3s, one of seven players in double figures as the Golden State Warriors beat the Memphis Grizzlies 137-116 on Wednesday night.

Jonathan Kuminga scored 26 points, Andrew Wiggins added 22 and 10 rebounds and Klay Thompson 23 points off the bench. Chris Paul dished out a season-best 14 assists—matching the second-most by a reserve this season—in the team’s 30th game with at least 30 assists. They finished with a season high 43.

GG Jackson II scored 35 points and Jaren Jackson Jr. had 28 for a Memphis team that lost 121-111 in overtime on Monday at Sacramento and now has dropped four straight and six of seven. Santi Aldama scored 15 of his 27 points in the second quarter and had 21 by halftime for the Grizzlies.

His second straight 3-pointer 2:30 before halftime pulled Memphis within 58-56. A pair of free throws by Jaren Jackson Jr. tied it at the 2:07 mark before Golden State scored 10 unanswered points to end the half for a 68-58 lead at the break. The Warriors opened the third with a 12-0 burst.

