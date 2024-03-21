Belle sets tender offer price for PLC

Belle Corp. is buying the outstanding common shares of Premium Leisure Corp. (PLC) that it does not own for P0.85 per share, a discount from its last traded price of P0.92 apiece.

The company said it based the price from the fairness valuation report prepared by First Metro Investment Corp.

Belle will have to shell out some P5.3 billion for its tender offer, which was set on March 22 to April 24.

The payment and settlement of the shares to be tendered was set from April 25 to May 9, with BDO Securities Corp. as Tender Offer Agent.

The Philippine Stock Exchange rules on delisting requires that a party proposing the delisting of a listed company must show that it has acquired at least 95 percent of the outstanding capital stock of the listed company.

“For this reason, Belle’s tender offer for the shares of PLC will be deemed withdrawn in the event that the required acquisition of at least 95 percent of PLC’s outstanding capital stock will not be secured,” the company said.

Belle, which already owns 78.74 percent of PLC, has launched a mandatory tender offer on all of shares of Premium Leisure that it does not own.

FMIC is the independent third party hired to conduct the valuation study and issue a fairness opinion report.

PLC owns 100 percent equity investment in Premium Leisure and Amusement Inc., which is a grantee by Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (Pagcor) of certificate of affiliations and provisional license to operate integrated resorts, including casinos, in the vicinity of Pagcor Entertainment City.

The license runs concurrent with Pagcor Congressional franchise, which expires in 2033, renewable for another 25 years by Congress.

The company also owns 50.10 percent controlling interest in Pacific Online Systems Corp., which leases online betting equipment to the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office for their lottery operations in the Visayas and Mindanao.

PLC said its income rose 85 percent to P2.32 billion last year from the previous year’s P1.56 billion due to “significantly enhanced mass and VIP operations at City of Dreams Manila.”

Revenues grew 41 percent to P2.94 billion from the previous year’s P2.08 billion.

The company’s gaming revenue share through its wholly owned subsidiary Premium Leisure and Amusement jumped by 50 percent to P2.33 billion for the period from P1.56 billion in 2022.

Meanwhile, Pacific Online had a net income of P275 million in 2023, up by 44 percent higher from the previous year’s P191 million.