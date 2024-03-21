‘Balikatan’ war drill readies mobilization of 16K Filipino and American troops

A ranking official from the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) on Wednesday revealed around 16,000 military and support personnel from the American and Filipino militaries will be participating in this year’s “Balikatan” exercises, which will run from April 22 to May 8, 2024.

Col. Michael Logico, Balikatan 2024 executive agent, said this could be broken down into 11,000 troops and support personnel from the US military and 5,000 from the AFP.

And by support personnel, Logico was referring to American military and civilian contractors handling the logistics of the participating US forces.

“That also includes the civilian contractors and also their regular personnel and of course also members of other US government [agencies] that are also coming in [to witness Balikatan],” he added.

Logico also said that 14 countries have committed to sending military observers to be present at the joint drills between the AFP and its US counterparts.

He described the observers as coming mostly from “from Asean but also countries from the region but not from Asean like Japan [and] India.”

Logico said he would give a more detailed list in the coming days.

The AFP earlier said this year’s iteration of Balikatan would focus on “quality training.”

“We are going to have more exercises in key positions all over the country. Aside from quantity, we will heavily lean on towards quality training,” AFP spokesperson Col. Francel Margareth Padilla said earlier.

She added that this year’s war drill will also be more complex and will feature “non-physical domains like cyberspace and information warfare,” aside from the traditional kinetic activities involving land, sea, and air.

More than 17,000 troops from the Philippines and the United States participated in last year’s “Balikatan” which was highlighted by a joint fire exercise that sank a decommissioned World War II Corvette.

Image credits: Joel C. Paredes





