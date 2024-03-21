Bachmann cites women athletes’ role in successful PH sports agenda

PHILIPPINE Sports Commission (PSC) Chairman Richard Bachmann cited the vital role played by women athletes in advancing the agenda for a successful local sports development during the inaugural Women in Sports Awards held at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum last Wednesday Night.

“Your (women athletes) contribution to the country is seen and felt by everybody. The community of champions you have established is what we need in advancing our agenda and platforms for all athletes,” Bachmann stressed during the festive occasion.

“To all our awardees, may this be an inspiration in performing your best in every battle in the spirit of dedication and commitment to the sporting community as we all together take steps in achieving a more successful Philippine sport,” he said.

The PSC chief singled out Commissioner and former bowling great Olivia “Bong” Coo, who was among the seven WIS Lifetime Awardees, for making the event possible in those feted “with the honor that they truly deserve.”

Bachmann’s sentiments were echoed by Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go, Senate Sports Committee Chair, in the colorful gala event jointly organized by the PSC and the Philippine Council on Women in celebration of International Women’s Month.

Tonight is a testament to the strength, dedication and passion of Filipino women. You have not only excelled in their respective sports but have also contributed to uplifting the spirit and prestige of our nation in both the local and international stage,” Go noted.



“We recognize that the journey of our Filipina athletes is one of relentless perseverance and pain. These qualities not only define their paths to excellence but also inspire us all,” added the senator at the gathering backed Milo, CEL Logistics and Wrist Pod.

Sen. Pia Cayetano, a major advocate of women in sports but could not be present due to prior commitments, awarded Athletes of the Year, tennis player Alex Eala and football forward Sarina Bolden, with an incentive of P100,000 each for their exemplary athletic achievements.

Aside from Eala and Bolden, over 46 major awards to national women athletes in various sports were given away on top citations to sports executives, coaches, nutritionists, trainers and sports psychologists who have made a difference with their respective contributions.

Among those present were weightlifter Hidylin Diaz-Naranjo, the country’s one and only gold Olympic medalist achieved during the Tokyo Summer Games in 2021, who was one of recipients of the Flame Award.

Also present in accepting major awards were reigning world women’s world 10-ball champion Chezka Centeno, Asian weightlifting silver medalist Vanessa Sarno, and Seoul Olympic Games gold medalist Arianne Cerdena, who flew all the way from the US to receive her Lifetime Achievement Award.