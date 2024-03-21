17 years strong: CPMC’s legacy of developing holistic wellness residences

Citystate Properties and Management Corporation (CPMC) celebrates its 17th anniversary, marking a remarkable journey of excellence and innovation in the real estate industry. Established in March 2007 as the first real estate venture under the ALC Group of Companies, CPMC has consistently upheld its commitment to delivering exceptional wellness properties and top-notch amenities to its clients.

CPMC traces its roots back to the visionary leadership of its founder, Amb. Antonio L. Cabangon Chua, whose commitment to excellence and integrity remains the guiding force behind the company’s success. Over the years, CPMC has reached notable milestones, one of which is the development of Sandari Batulao, a premier wellness residence nestled in Nasugbu, Batangas. This endeavor epitomizes CPMC’s unwavering dedication to fostering holistic wellness and promoting a lifestyle of fulfillment among its esteemed lot owners.

Continuing its legacy of excellence, under the leadership of ALC Group Chairman D. Edgard A. Cabangon, along with CPMC’s executive officers Vice Chairman D. Rufina Cabangon-Chua, President D. Michelle Cabangon-Chua, Executive Vice President Maureen Azarcon, department managers and employees, CPMC proudly announces its newest venture, Sandari Calatagan, the next journey of CPMC. This venture aims to uplift seaside living by promoting holistic wellness. With a vision to deliver quality wellness properties, Sandari Calatagan will be launched this year as a reminder that owning wellness properties is an investment in both life and the future.

CPMC promises to continue to build and create properties and strengthen bonds with its stakeholders. As it reflects on its achievements over the past 17 years, it extends heartfelt gratitude to its clients, partners, and employees for their unwavering support. The company looks forward to many more years of success, growth, and collaborative partnerships as it continues to redefine the real estate landscape with excellence and innovation.