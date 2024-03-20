With reforms, PHL can be $2-Teconomy in next decade–WEF 

THE Philippines is poised to become a $2-trillion economy in the next decade as long as reforms will be continued, according to the top official of the World Economic Forum (WEF) on Tuesday.

WEF President Borge Brende said that with the country’s status as the “fastest-growing economy in the region” together with Vietnam, a lot has shown business interest in the Philippines, particularly globally.

“We are very bullish on the Philippine economy provided that reforms do continue. I think that this could be, in the coming decade, a $2 trillion economy,” Brende said at a press briefing held in Malacañan Palace.

This could be achieved, Brende said, if there are foreign investments in education and infrastructure, to draw on the “great competence” of Filipinos, considerably the youth.

The Philippines’s economic value is currently estimated at $380 billion.

Brende also noted the paradigm shift to the knowledge-based economy and the opportunities that come with it.

“Productivity can be increased by 30 percent in the coming decade so if you want to see continued economic growth, you also have to be part of the intelligence economy,” he said.

‘Increased investment appetite’

Participants at the WEF have shown interest in investing in the Philippines for its “stable and sound fiscal policy” and “stable monetary policy,” according to Brende.

“The feedback from the participants, so far, has also been that the appetite for investing in the Philippines is increasing,” he stated.

Brende said the country is looking at opportunities for increased investments, specifically in the manufacturing and renewable energy sectors.

The diversification of the supply chains has given Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and India an advantage and the Philippines also has the potential to become one as well, Brende said, adding that certain areas of policies have to be scrutinized.

The renewable energy sector, Brende noted, has strong potential and competitiveness as prices have fallen to one-tenths compared to 10 years ago.

Renewable energy makes a country more energy-independent because renewables will be produced in the Philippines so there is no need for importation, which makes the country stronger, Brende explained.

“I think it’s also doable without subsidies. It should be, but of course, it also means that you have to invest a lot,” Brende added.

Special Assistant to the President for Investment and Economic Affairs Frederick D. Go said the main thrust for ensuring more investments in the renewable energy sector is the major shift in policy to allow 100-percent foreign ownership of RE projects.

Go also cited the Energy Virtual One Stop Shop (Evoss), a web-based filing and monitoring system for energy-related applications and a repository of information and permits issued for energy projects.

The Philippine government is eyeing to increase the renewable energy share in the country’s energy mix to 35 percent by 2030 and 50 percent by 2040.