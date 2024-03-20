Watch vivo V30 Series Grand Launch on March 20 

The stage is set for an electrifying event as vivo prepares to unveil the highly anticipated vivo V30 Series featuring the groundbreaking ZEISS Triple Main Camera system on the V30 Pro.

The grand launch is scheduled for March 20, 2024, at 7 PM, and viewers are invited to be part of this thrilling experience through Facebook livestream.

Here is a sneak peek at what you can expect during the event:

vivo brings back Pro version to PH

After a three-year hiatus, vivo finally brings back the Pro version to the Philippines in the V30 Series, this time in collaboration with the optics leader, ZEISS.

vivo heralds the V30 Series as a revolutionary advancement in mobile photography, dedicated to capturing life’s moments with unmatched clarity and detail.

The inclusion of the ZEISS Triple Main Camera system on the vivo V30 Pro ensures users can anticipate professional-grade photos and videos that enhance their creative expression.

Special appearance by Anne Curtis

Adding to the excitement is the presence of renowned ambassador Anne Curtis at the event, bringing her star power and charm to the grand launch.

Insights from industry experts

Additionally, industry experts will be on hand to share their insights and expertise regarding the innovative features of the vivo V30 Series.

Marisa Weis, representing ZEISS, will delve into the collaborative effort that led to the integration of the ZEISS Triple Main Camera system in the V30 Pro.

Keshav Chugh, vivo’s Image Cognition expert, will provide a deep dive into the cutting-edge imagery capabilities of the V30 Series.

Art Samaniego, Senior Technology Officer at Manila Bulletin, will share his experiences and perspectives on the vivo V30 Pro, known as the Portrait Master with ZEISS.

Viewers can expect an evening filled with surprises, valuable insights, and a glimpse into the future of mobile photography.

To join the vivo V30 Series Grand Launch, tune in to the Facebook event livestream on March 20, 2024, at 7 PM. Don’t miss this opportunity to witness the next evolution in smartphone photography!

For more updates and exclusive content, follow vivo on website, Facebook, X, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.