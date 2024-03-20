Volleyball VIP

The UP Fighting Maroons Men’s Volleyball Team is still winless, one game day into the second round.

But head coach Sergio “Vip” Isada isn’t dismayed, nor worried. Nobody really expected the University of the Philippines male netters to go out swinging in Season 86, anyway.

UP’s volleyball program can be said to be in transition, or in rebuilding mode. Practically the same team, but there’s a new head coach and coaching staff, a new program, and for the first time this season, a program director for the sport for the first time ever in the University.

Following the establishment of the Office of Athletics and Sports Development (OASD) in UP, which saw former UP Men’s Basketball Team program director Bo Perasol assuming the first ever position of OASD Director, the move to organize or reorganize programs in various sports followed.

UP Volleyball now has Oliver Almadro, volleyball authority and champion coach in both amateur and professional leagues, as program director. He has brought back a mix of trusted and dynamic mentors of the net to the program. Vip Isada, Jarod Hubalde, Nicole Tiamzon and Carlo Cabitingan are back in UP.

Their first year together is only the beginning. There’s time to make hay farther down the line.

Wednesday, the 10-time rally racing champ, former head coach of Via Mare in the Philippine Superliga, longtime UP volleyball coach and a legendary setter himself when he played for UP varsity in college, showed no furrowed brows nor any sign of dejection after the UPMVT dropped its 8th consecutive game against National University in the opener.

He smiled instead with the wisdom of a sage, as coolly as if he were still behind the wheel of his Honda City, doing wonders with it that made him two-time National Rally Car Driver of the Year.

“We have a three-year program,” he said. “What we’re doing right now is assessing, gauging [strengths and weaknesses], training. We’re looking at the mindset of this team and improving the chemistry. We’re focusing on still improving skills and improving teamwork.” He’s not forcing it.

Balance, he says, is what’s needed so that everyone in the team can work together and produce results. He is already looking forward to the post-season.

Once the tournament ends, they will immediately start preparing for Season 87. With more preparation, there is time to focus on going back to basics: movement, spacing, improving individual skills. UP plans to join tournaments like the Uni Games and those that the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) has in store.

The UPMVT which has been at the bottom of the UAAP Men’s Volleyball standings in Seasons 81, 85 and this one, so far, will hopefully find new ways to win.

Coach Vip, whose last season with the team has been more than ten years ago he can’t even remember, has fresh hopes for a resurrection. And redemption.

Has the game changed? I asked him. “The game’s the same. It’s the rules and the equipment that changed.” He cites the volleyball, for instance. It’s lighter, he noted. “It’s not as powerful, but it’s easier to control.”

He has also observed that players communicate differently with each other and with the staff these days, compared to the most recent time that he was head coach. “Everybody is on his cellphone now. There’s not much conversing or discussing. You share information, and that’s it.” But they adapt and the players do their best. He’s good with that, he said.

Although multi-titled and legendary on the rally trail and still involved with motorsports even to this day (Coach Vip heads the Motorsports Development Program of the Automobile Association Philippines (AAP), the countries oldest and biggest auto club), he will always be in love with volleyball.

The former national volleyball player and national coach is energized with the challenge of taking on a whole new generation of volleyball players and sharing his passion for the game with them.

Both Coach Vip and his wife Norma both played varsity volleyball for UP, you know. So volleyball will always be his great love. And he’ll always want to share it with anyone who cares to learn.