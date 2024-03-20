Value of LandBank’s digital deals at ₱8.8T

THE Land Bank of the Philippines (LandBank) announced that its digital transaction value last year rose to P8.8 trillion on the back of growing customer preference for digital solutions.

In a statement the state-run lender issued last Tuesday, LandBank said its digital transaction value in 2023 is 42 percent higher than the P6.2 trillion it posted in 2022, facilitated by its digital banking channels.

LandBank attributed the 42 percent increase to the 48 percent jump in total transaction volume of 92.9 million in 2023 compared to the 62.6 million digital transactions recorded in the previous year.

LandBank President and CEO Lynette V. Ortiz said that the lender continues to leverage technology to improve service delivery as well as drive financial inclusion across the country.

“In step with growing customer demand, we are set to expand our innovative offerings to further contribute to the nation’s digital transformation journey,” Ortiz added.

The bank’s digital banking channels include the following: mobile banking app (MBA); iAccess; weAccess; Link.BizPortal; i-Easy Padala; electronic tax payment system (eTPS); electronic modified disbursement system (eMDS); and, the bulk crediting system (BCS).

The i-Easy Padala, a real-time web-based remittance system for overseas Filipinos, facilitated 3.3 million transactions amounting to P4.33 trillion in value. This covered almost half of the total recorded value for the year, the LandBank noted.

According to LandBank, its MBA recorded 55.2 million digital transactions, up by 44 percent, amounting to P316.8 billion.

Its Link.BizPortal facilitated 7.65 million transactions, which rose by 33 percent with a total value of P11.5 billion. Due to government agencies partnering with the bank, LandBank said it also saw a 53 percent rise in collaborations, bringing the total number of Link.Biz merchants to 1,193 as of December last year.

LandBank added that its alternative payment channel eTPS facilitated P134 billion in value while its online retail banking channel iAccess recorded P18.36 billion.

Furthermore, for institutional clients, the eMDS internet facility for national government partners recorded P2.95 trillion in value, which rose to 38 percent year-on-year, after generating 3.2 million transactions in 2023, according to the bank.

Electronic bulk disbursement facility BCS transactions significantly increased to 7.1 million, or 296 percent, posting a value of P67.86 billion in 2023, the state-run lender added.

The weAccess, the bank’s corporate Internet banking platform, went up by 53 percent reaching 14.4 million in transactions in 2023. The platform also recorded a 57-percent increase in value amounting to P952.1 billion.

Earlier, LandBank announced that its net income in 2023 reached P40.3 billion, surpassing its full-year target by P5 billion, on the back of strong revenues from loans and investments alongside prudent cost management.