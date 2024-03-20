US: China’s ‘provocative’ acts violate PHL’s rights

SECRETARY of State Antony Blinken criticized China’s “provocative actions” in the South China Sea on a visit to Manila, as he reaffirmed the US security commitment to the Philippines.

Blinken said Tuesday the US and other nations have rallied to support the Philippines after Chinese vessels have blocked, closely shadowed and used water cannons on Philippine vessels in the disputed waterway. He also said the world has seen China’s actions in the South China Sea as a violation of international law.

“We have a shared concern about the PRC’s actions that threaten our common vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific, including in the South China Sea,” Blinken said in Manila, alongside the Philippines’ Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo, using the formal name for the People’s Republic of China.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian told reporters during a regular press briefing in Beijing that “the US is not a party to the South China Sea issue and has no right to intervene in the maritime issues between China and the Philippines.”

Earlier this month, the Philippines and China both protested after their ships collided in the South China Sea, worsening tensions between the two nations.

The collision between the coast guard ships took place during a Philippine military resupply operation that also saw two Chinese coast guard vessels deploy water cannons against a Philippines-chartered supply boat, Manila’s task force on the disputed sea said in a statement. Four crew members of the Philippine supply boat were injured.

China’s coast guard said in a statement that it took “control measures in accordance with the law against Philippine ships that illegally intruded into the waters” near Ren’ai Reef, also known as Second Thomas Shoal.

On this visit, Blinken was expected to underscore Washington’s “ironclad commitment” to its alliance with the Philippines, as clashes between Chinese and Filipino forces in the disputed South China Sea turn more hostile, the US State Department said.

Next month, President Joe Biden will host Marcos and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in a White House summit amid growing concerns over increasingly aggressive Chinese actions in the South China Sea and North Korea’s nuclear program.

Aside from China and the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Taiwan and Brunei also have overlapping claims in the resource-rich and busy waterway, a key global trade route.

Beijing claims almost the entire South China Sea. In the last decade, China has turned barren reefs into seven islands that now serve as missile-protected island bases, including three with runways, that have bolstered its capability to fortify its territorial claims and patrols.

In response, Washington has been strengthening an arc of military alliances and security relationships in the Indo-Pacific, including with the Philippines, Vietnam and other countries at odds with China in the disputed sea.

After China effectively seized another disputed atoll, the Scarborough Shoal off the northwestern Philippines, in 2012, Manila brought its disputes with Beijing to international arbitration and largely won. China, however, rejected the 2016 ruling of the UN-backed tribunal that invalidated its expansive claims on historical grounds and continues to defy the decision.