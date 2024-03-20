Starbucks names regional leaders

Starbucks Corp. announced changes to its regional executive structure as part of its aggressive expansion efforts.

Michael Conway, previously the international president and head of the company’s consumer-packaged goods segment, becomes chief executive officer for North America—a newly created role, Starbucks said in a statement Monday. Brady Brewer, formerly chief marketing officer, will be CEO of Starbucks international. He’ll steer the company’s business outside of North America, excluding China.

Conway and Brewer will have end-to-end responsibility for their respective areas, with their own operations, marketing and digital teams. Instead of filling the role of chief marketing officer, Starbucks plans to appoint a global brand creative leader.

Starbucks is looking to boost growth by offering new beverages and luring more customers into its loyalty program and onto its app. It’s also renovating locations and building new ones, including cafes that are specially designed to meet demand for to-go orders and cold beverages.

The coffee chain wants to have 55,000 locations by 2030, up from nearly 39,000 today, with 75 percent of these planned outside of the United States. The leadership changes are part of the strategy, Starbucks CEO Laxman Narasimhan said Monday.

Belinda Wong and Molly Liu will remain co-CEOs for China, Starbucks said. Sara Trilling, president of North America, will keep her role and report to Conway. She will continue to focus on improving the experience of in-store workers and building new locations in the region.

Image credits: Bloomberg News





