Siblings go full throttle: LJ steady on homeward nine, moves two strokes clear

LLOYD Go fired a two-under 70 on Wednesday to seize a two-stroke lead halfway through the ICTSI Palos Verdes Championship at Rancho Palos Verdes Golf and Country Club in Davao.

Go started on the back nine with a 36 and had a solid run on the front, salvaging four shots in two critical holes and draining two more birdies to claim the solo lead at seven-under 137. This moved him 36 holes away from scoring a breakthrough victory on the Philippine Golf Tour.

He highlighted his round with a scrambling par on the par-5 No. 1 and a lengthy birdie putt on No. 4.

He sent his ball out of bounds) on No. 1 but managed to make par, then nailed a long birdie putt on No. 4.

“That’s probably four shots saved,” said Go.

Assisting him in his title quest is his mother-caddie Lily, whose presence provides both support and a lesson in patience for the young campaigner.

Go, priming up for a tournament in Japan next week, credited his short game for his current lead, emphasizing his ability to chip and putt effectively despite errant drives.

“My target is to drive into the fairways but I hit it everywhere. So my short game really saved me, I chipped and putted well,” said Go, who also birdied Nos. 5 and 8 but holed out with a bogey on the last hole.

Expected to put pressure on him are Ira Alido, who shot a 71, and veteran Angelo Que, who waxed hot in the last nine holes at the front to put himself at joint second at 139.

“I was still trying to re-familiarize myself with the course, which I haven’t played in 20 years. I wasn’t sure which club to hit,” said Que of his first-round performance marked by four birdies but marred by two bogeys and a double bogey.

After a two-birdie, two-bogey card at the back, he found his range, rhythm and touch at the turn, rattling off three straight birdies from No. 1.

“I had a good rest that’s why I played better,” said Que, 45, who tied for 48th in the International Series Macau last week.

Alido, eager to bounce back from a joint 28th place finish in the Apo Golf Classic last week, also rebounded strong from a backside 37 with an eagle on No. 1 and bucked a mishap on the next with three consecutive birdies from No. 3.

But the Bacolod leg winner last year wavered with back-to-back bogeys from No. 6 and settled for a 34-37.

Despite the late setback, Alido remains motivated to contend for the title in the 72-hole tournament organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc., alongside Go and Que.

“It’s going to be a back-and-forth battle. Putting will be key and I hope to have a good finish this week,” said Alido, who hit a superb 4-iron second shot from 230 yards to the edge of green on No. 1 and chipped in for eagle.

With 36 holes to play, at least four other players stayed in the hunt, including Ramos, who despite a 73 stood just three strokes behind at 140 for solo fourth.

Michael Bibat, battling hand injury the past two weeks, put in a 69 spiked by three straight birdies from No. 11 as he moved from joint 15th to a share of fifth at 141 with Keanu Jahns and Reymon Jaraula, who carded 70 and 72, respectively.

Rookie Aidric Chan, Randy Garalde and Art Arbole matched 71s to join Russell Bautista, who scored a 72, at eighth spot with 143s, while Guido van der Valk posted a 74 for 144.

Apo Golf Classic champion Jhonnel Ababa hardly recovered from a first round 76 with a 74 and barely made the cut at 150, along with Tom Marcelo, Arnold Villacencio and Kei Matsuoka, who shot 70, 74 and 75, respectively.

Among the notables who failed to advance were Zanieboy Gialon (71-151), Kristoffer Arevalo (74-153), Gerald Rosales (72-154), Elmer Salvador (76-155), Kuresh Samanodi (77-155), Clyde Mondilla (81-157) and Frankie Miñoza (77-159).