Senate ratifies two bicameral reports on maritime zones, PNP reform bills

The Senate late Monday ratified the bicameral conference committee reports on two awaited reform bills.

The first on the disagreeing provisions of Senate Bill No. 2492 and House Bill No. 7819 on the Philippine Maritime Zones Act.

The other was the Bicameral Conference Committee Report on the disagreeing provisions of Senate Bill No. 2449 and House Bill No. 8327, seeking to provide organizational reforms to the Philippine National Police.

Senator Francis N. Tolentino, chief sponsor of the maritime zones measure, pointed out during Monday’s plenary session that the proposed Philippine Maritime Zones Act would stand as a testament of the nation’s adherence to the principles of international law. “This law represents more than just a legal framework. It is a symbol of our resolve to protect our marine environment and secure the livelihood of our coastal communities,” the senator stressed.

As for the Bicameral Conference Committee Report on the disagreeing provisions of Senate Bill No. 2449 and House Bill No. 8327, Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, who presented the bicameral report, reported that members of the committee agreed to use the Senate version as the working draft.

Moreover, he reported that as part of the mandate of the Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA), a provision was included so the PNPA would recruit cadets representing all provinces in the country.

The senator added that “another highlight in the bicameral report was the provision that all National Administrative Support Unit Women and Children Protection Group would be headed by a female director with the rank of Police Brigadier General and the assignment of technical officers to positions related to their technical expertise outside of the office or unit where they were accepted.

“We believe we have crafted a measure that more faithfully reflects the needs of the PNP,” said Dela Rosa, a former PNP Chief in the Duterte administration, adding, “Not only that, it also equips our beloved agency with the legislative imprimatur that they require in order to be more effective, more efficient, in carrying out their mandate to serve and protect.”