Senate orders Quiboloy’s arrest as DOJ files sexual abuse and human trafficking charges

THE Department of Justice (DOJ) announced Tuesday that criminal charges were formally filed before the trial courts in Davao and Pasig Cities involving sexual abuse, child exploitation and qualified human trafficking against Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KJC) leader Pastor Apollo Quiboloy and several others.

The Senate, meanwhile, in an order signed by Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri, ordered Quiboloy’s arrest after repeatedly refusing to attend a Senate hearing on his alleged sex abuses

The order also directed the Senate sergeant-at-arms to arrest and detain him “until such time that he will appear and testify in the Committee, or otherwise purges himself of that contempt.”

DOJ spokesman Jose Dominic Clavano IV said the prosecution recommended a bail of P180,000 for charges under Section 5(b) of Republic Act 7610 or the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act and P80,000 for maltreatment under Section 10(a) of the same law.

On the other hand, no bail was recommended for the charge of qualified human trafficking under Section 4 (a) of Republic Act No. 9208, as amended, filed before the Regional Trial Court of Pasig City.

Clavano, however, did not say whether the DOJ has sought the issuance of a preliminary hold departure order from the courts against Quiboloy and the other respondents, which would prevent them from leaving the country.

Aside from Quiboloy, the DOJ also named Jackielyn Roy, Cresente Canada, Paulene Canada, Ingrid Canada and Sylvia Cemañes as respondents in the child exploitation and qualified human trafficking cases.

“The Department of Justice is dedicated to the enforcement of our laws and the protection of our children from exploitation and abuse,” Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said in a statement.

“This case underscores our commitment to hold accountable those who would harm our society’s most vulnerable. Let this serve as a reminder that no individual, regardless of their position, is above the law,” he added.

The DOJ said there is only one complainant in the said cases—then a 17-year-old former member of Quiboloy’s religious sect.

The Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality, chaired by Deputy Minority Leader Risa Hontiveros, had earlier sought Quiboloy’s arrest for his “no show” despite several summonses by the panel. Earlier, she also issued a “show-cause” order to give the embattled pastor time to explain his absence.

The Zubiri-signed order noted that instead of heeding appeals to appear before the senators, Quiboloy has sent his lawyer.

The arrest order said by refusing to testify, Quiboloy was “delaying, impeding and obstructing” the Hontiveros panel’s inquiry into allegations of human trafficking, rape sexual abuse and violence, and child abuse against Quiboloy.

Reacting to the arrest order, former senator Leila de Lima issued this statement: “I commend SP Migz Zubiri for signing the warrant of arrest against alleged sexual offender Apollo Quiboloy. This is a significant day for the fight against the impunity of powerful but depraved demagogues.” This is a fulfillment of the Senate’s mandate to conduct a fair investigation on vital issues, she added.

Quiboloy’s arrest order caps a weeks-long tug of war among senators, after four of them, led by Sen. Robin Padilla, signed a manifesto to overturn the original citation of contempt by Hontiveros. A fifth signatory, Sen. JV Ejercito, took back his assent.

Padilla said in a privilege speech that Quiboloy may be the victim of a demolition job because of his role in supporting the fight against local communists.