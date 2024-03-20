SC urged to reconsider ruling vs PUJ modernization program

A GROUP of jeepney operators and drivers pleaded to the Supreme Court (SC) to reconsider its decision denying its petition seeking to nullify the Department of Transportation’s (DOTr) Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP).

In its motion for reconsideration (MR) filed before the SC Tuesday, Bayyo Association, Inc., which is composed of 430 jeepney drivers, insisted that it has legal standing to question the constitutionality of PUVMP.

It can be recalled that the Court, in its recently released decision, dismissed Bayyo’s petition for lack of legal standing and violation of the principle of hierarchy of courts.

The Court found that Bayyo failed to submit any proof to support its claim that it is a legitimate association of public utility jeepney (PUJ) operators and drivers. While Bayyo attached a Certificate of Registration issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Court noted that it merely proves its registration as an association, but does not establish that its members are indeed PUJ operators and drivers.

Due to the absence of Bayyo’s Articles of Incorporation and by laws or any other competent proof, the Court said it couldn’t ascertain its legal standing as an association of PUJ operators and drivers. Bayyo also failed to establish who its members are and that it has been duly authorized by said members to institute the petition.

The SC said it also violated the principle of hierarchy of courts, which requires that a petition must first be brought before the lowest court with jurisdiction and then appealed until it reaches the SC.

This concurrent jurisdiction does not give the party discretion on where to file a petition, as non-compliance with this requirement is a ground for dismissal, the Court said.

The also Court stressed that it is allowed to resolve only questions of law even though the petitioners invoked transcendental importance of the action.

In seeking the reconsideration of the said SC decision, the group insisted that its members are legitimate operators and drivers who stand to suffer due to the PUVMP.

The group noted that its amended by laws is still being processed by the SEC and assured that it would submit the same and other necessary documents within 10 days.

“Petitioners invoke the application of a more liberal approach to legal standing, acknowledging the profound implications of the PUVMP on their livelihood, economic stability, and ability to continue their operations under new regulatory requirements,” the group’s MR said.

“We will be faced with daunting prospect of significant debt from mandatory vehicle upgrades. With loans potentially reaching up to P2 million, members of the Bayyo Association are at risk of financial peril,” Bayyo president and petitioner Anselm Perweg said.

Meanwhile, Bayyo defended its decision to file the petition straight to the SC, insisting that the issues they raised are considered of transcendental importance.

“Direct resort to this Court is justified since what is at issue is the constitutionality of a Department Order which affects people’s Constitutional rights to due process and equal protection, particularly the right to pursue a lawful calling and profession and the right to earn a living among other important issues prejudicial to the well-being of thousands of drivers and operators of traditional jeepneys and their families,” the petitioner pointed out.

It also noted that there are similar petitions questioning the constitutionality of PUVMP which are now pending before the SC.

In its petition, Bayyo questioned the validity of DOTr’s Department Order (DO) No. 2017-011, which provides for the implementation of the PUVMP.

The petitioners argued that DO No. 2017-011 is an invalid delegation of legislative power. It also assailed paragraph 5.2 of DO No. 2017-011 for being unconstitutional as it violates due process and equal protection clauses of the Constitution.