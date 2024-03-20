PHL, US commits to fixing capability gaps in EDCA sites

The Philippines and the United States (US) committed to address capability gaps in the Enhanced Cooperation Defense Agreement (EDCA).

This as Department of National Defense (DND) Assistant Secretary for Logistics, Acquisition, and Self-Reliant Defense Posture Joselito B. Ramos met with US Assistant Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment Christopher J. Lowman, to discuss the logistics capabilities in EDCA sites last March 15.

“Asec. (Assistant Secretary) Ramos also shared with his US counterparts the challenges faced by the Defense Department, including logistics, transportation, resupply, overhaul, and maintenance concerning the projects at EDCA sites,” the DND said in a statement Monday night.

It also said both nations expressed commitment to address the capability gaps of the EDCA sites.

“(Both sides) emphasized that sustaining regional cooperation between like-minded countries will further enhance interoperability,” the DND stressed.

The five initial EDCA sites are the Cesar Basa Air Base in Floridablanca, Pampanga; Fort Magsaysay Military Reservation in Nueva Ecija; Lumbia Airport in Cagayan De Oro; Antonio Bautista Air Base in Puerto Princesa, Palawan; and Benito Ebuen Air Base in Cebu.

While the four additional are the Naval Base Camilo Osias in Sta. Ana, Cagayan; Lal-lo Airport in Lal-lo Cagayan; Camp Melchor Dela Cruz in Gamu, Isabela; and Balabac Island in Palawan.

These locations strengthen the interoperability of the US and Philippine militaries, enabling the forces to respond more seamlessly together to address a range of shared challenges in the Indo-Pacific Region.