`

Today’s front page, Monday, March 18, 2024

screenshot 2024 03 18 at 1.08.05 am

PHL, US commits to fixing capability gaps in EDCA sites

  • img 2206
  • img 2205
  • sm women's month wednesday sale 728x90
  • centro verde bayambang 728 x 90
  • fcr oreoendcard 728x90 2174
  • western guaranty
  • axa mlc business mirror leaderboard 728x90 2

The Philippines and the United States (US)  committed to address capability gaps in the Enhanced Cooperation Defense Agreement (EDCA).

This as Department of National Defense (DND) Assistant Secretary for Logistics, Acquisition, and Self-Reliant Defense Posture Joselito B. Ramos met with US Assistant Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment Christopher J. Lowman, to discuss the logistics capabilities in EDCA sites last March 15.

“Asec. (Assistant Secretary) Ramos also shared with his US counterparts the challenges faced by the Defense Department, including logistics, transportation, resupply, overhaul, and maintenance concerning the projects at EDCA sites,” the DND said in a statement Monday night.

It also said both nations expressed commitment to address the capability gaps of the EDCA sites.

“(Both sides) emphasized that sustaining regional cooperation between like-minded countries will further enhance interoperability,” the DND stressed.

The five initial EDCA sites are the Cesar Basa Air Base in Floridablanca, Pampanga; Fort Magsaysay Military Reservation in Nueva Ecija; Lumbia Airport in Cagayan De Oro; Antonio Bautista Air Base in Puerto Princesa, Palawan; and Benito Ebuen Air Base in Cebu.

  • h101 app ad(250 x 300 px)
  • makati online ad 300px x 250px
  • sm women's month march 18 30 300x300

While the four additional are the Naval Base Camilo Osias in Sta. Ana, Cagayan; Lal-lo Airport in Lal-lo Cagayan; Camp Melchor Dela Cruz in Gamu, Isabela; and Balabac Island in Palawan.

These locations strengthen the interoperability of the US and Philippine militaries, enabling the forces to respond more seamlessly together to address a range of shared challenges in the Indo-Pacific Region.

0
0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Share 0
  • makati online ad 300px x 250px
  • sm women's month march 18 30 300x300
  • h101 app ad(250 x 300 px)

Know more