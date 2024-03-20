PHL-EU negotiations on free trade resume 

THE Philippines and the 27-member bloc European Union (EU) are relaunching their negotiations for a free trade agreement (FTA), which is projected to increase trade between the two parties by as much as €6 billion.

At a virtual briefing of the European Commission (EC) on Monday night, EC Executive Vice President (EVP) Valdis Dombrovskis and Philippine Trade and Industry Secretary Alfredo E. Pascual formally announced the resumption of FTA negotiations between the EU and the Philippines.

In his remarks, Dombrovskis said, “The conditions are right to take our trade relations to the next level,” adding, “Trade between the EU and the Philippines is already

strong and has been growing at an impressive pace over the past decade.”

However, the EC official said, “But we can do more to realize the full potential of our trade relationship.”

Dombrovskis noted the “strong” ties between the EU and the Philippines, which he said gave rise to a “more compelling” economic case for an FTA.

For one, the EC official said the Philippines has the potential to be a major market for EU industry, with a gross domestic product (GDP) of €370 billion and a population of over 115 million people.

“Trade in goods was worth over €18.4 billion in 2022, while trade in services was worth €4.7 billion in 2021,” he also noted.

Dombrovskis also pointed out that the EU is the Philippines’s fourth largest trade partner. Further, the FTA between the two parties, he noted, is projected to increase trade by up to €6 billion.

As to the sectors that the 27-member bloc is setting sights on in the Philippines, Dombrovskis recognized that “The Philippines is also an important producer of a number of critical raw materials, such as nickel, copper, and chromite, all of which are vital for the green transition.”

“A deal with the Philippines will help us to strengthen our supply chains of these critical materials at a time when global supply chains are under increasing pressure,” the EC official said.

However, he stressed that this agreement is beyond “making it easier to ship boxes of goods back-and-forth,” as this trade agenda will also back green and digital transitions — areas, he noted, “where the Philippines has consistently voiced strong ambitions to be at the forefront.”

For his part, the Philippines’s Trade chief said the Philippines stands as a “crucial ally” of the European Union amid the economic growth in the global landscape’s shift to the Southeast Asian region.

“As the center of economic growth shifts to the vibrant Southeast Asian region, the Philippines stands as a crucial ally of the European Union, and we’re ready to engage in meaningful economic reforms to make this happen,” Pascual said.

An FTA with the European Union, he added, will expand market access in goods, services, and investments “significantly.”

“It aims to enhance commercial interactions between our business sectors, create valuable opportunities for our service providers, especially professionals and establish reciprocal rules and standards,” the Philippines’s Trade chief also noted.

The EU and the Philippines first negotiated for the trade deal in 2015. The last round took place in 2017.

Dombrovskis emphasized that no further rounds were scheduled after, due to the EU’s concerns over policies of the former administration in the Philippines.

“We then paused talks, as we are always firm in our conviction that our trade relations cannot be negotiated in a vacuum. Our trade relations must be based on respect for common values and fundamental conventions. So, we warmly welcome the positive change of direction that your government has induced since it took office in 2022,” the EC official said.

European, German chambers

Meanwhile, the European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines (ECCP) and the German-Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry Inc. (GPCCI) welcomed the resumption of the negotiations for a free trade agreement between the Philippines and the European Union.

In a statement issued shortly after the briefing on Monday night, the ECCP said the resumption of talks “presents a crucial opportunity to enhance economic growth, deepen partnerships, promote sustainability, prosperity and progress.”

“With the Philippines among the fastest-growing economies in the region and boasting a young and dynamic population, the potential for mutually beneficial collaboration between the EU and the Philippines is vast,” the European chamber noted.

As a bilateral foreign chamber that promotes European interests in the Philippines, the ECCP underscored that for the Philippines, the FTA offers a “wide range” of benefits including increased market access for highly protected sectors such as agriculture and garments.

“Critical raw materials, digital trade, and energy sectors are also among those expected to benefit from the FTA,” the chamber noted.

For its part, the German chamber recognized the EU-PH FTA as it “presents a significant opportunity” to further enhance the interests of German businesses. GPCCI also noted that Germany stands as the Philippines’s leading trading partner and top source of investments in 2023, bringing in P393.28 billion to the Philippines, based on data from the Board of Investments (BOI).

In a statement on Tuesday, GPCCI President Stefan Schmitz said, “We are encouraged by the recent developments surrounding the resumption of the EU-PH Free Trade Agreement (FTA), particularly highlighted by President Marcos’s remarkably successful visit to Germany last week—a visit that included a business forum we had the honor of co-organizing.”