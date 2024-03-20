Pantabangan Dam water decline risks a shutdown

PANTABANGAN, Nueva Ecija—The critical water levels at the multipurpose Pantabangan Dam may force a shutdown if the reservoir drops by 3 meters from its current headwater level, revealed the dam’s operation officer.

First Gen Operation and Permit to Work Officer Ronald Salvador said that the dam’s normal operating level is at 219 meters, with 221 meters being the spilling level. However, as of Tuesday, March 19, the recorded elevation has dwindled significantly to 179.97 meters, a decrease compared to its previous level of 180.28 meters, as projected by the National Irrigation Authority (NIA). First Gen manages Pantabangan, Casecnan and Masiway dams.

Salvador said that if the dam’s level dips to 177 meters as soon as next week, there is a risk of vortex formation or internal air entrainment, potentially leading to structural damage. Recently, authorities observed a vortex forming in the dam that indicates the severity of the situation.

Meanwhile, current data showed that the active power output for two units stands at

approximately 21 megawatts (MW) and 19 MW for unit 1 and unit 2, respectively. Cumulatively, this amounts to around 40 MW of active power generated by the Pantabangan Hydroelectric Energy Power Plant (PHEPP).

However, this output represents only 30 percent of the total installed capacity, which typically yields 120 MW under normal conditions.

However, Salvador expressed optimism about maintaining the current water level and emphasized the need for meticulous operational adjustments if the government-owned irrigation development takes decisive measures to reduce their daily water demands of 99 cubic meters per second (CMS) to just 60 CMS.

The hydroelectric power plant’s operation officer revealed that the potential decrease in daily water demands comes at a crucial time—harvest season. During this period, farmers in the province and irrigation-dependent areas no longer require as much water for irrigation.

Salvador further explained that it is typical for the water level in the dam to be low during this time of the year due to the summer season. The decrease in water levels has been observed since January this year.

The Pantabangan Dam is situated downstream of the Casecnan Dam, forming a complex water management system where the discharge from Casecnan flows solely into Pantabangan. However, despite this interdependence, they are unable to fully replenish the dam due to its limited discharge.

When asked about the potential resumption of operations at the Pantabangan Dam in case of shutdown, Salvador expressed difficulty in providing a precise timeline, as the timing is heavily reliant on weather conditions.

Image credits: John Eiron R. Francisco





