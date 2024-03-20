NG raises ₱30B in bonds on yields dip

THE national government successfully borrowed its intended amount of P30 billion from the tender of long-term Treasury bonds (T-bonds) as auction yield continued to ease slightly.

The Bureau of the Treasury (BTr) last Tuesday made a full award of the reissued 20-year T-bonds in an auction that reached an average rate of 6.189 percent.

The average auction yield is slightly lower compared to the 6.209 percent in the previous auction for the debt paper with the same tenor on February 27.

The investors’ average asking rate for the government security, which has a remaining term of 19 years and 11 months, is also lower than 6.32 percent for 20-year PHP BVAL as of March 18.

Tuesday’s tender was oversubscribed 2.0 times the P30 billion offer, attracting P60.9 billion in total tenders. The reissued bond series 20-26 yields ranged from a low of 6.170 percent to a high of 6.250 percent.

This is now the fourth straight week that the Treasury made a full award of T-bonds tender.

“With its decision, the committee raised the full program of P30.0 billion, bringing the total outstanding volume for the series to P60.0 billion,” the Treasury said in a statement after the auction.

According to Michael L. Ricafort, chief economist at the Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. (RCBC), the 20-year T-bond average auction yield led to mostly slightly lower government securities yields week-on-week. The dip was despite higher US Treasury yields week-on-week.

Ricafort noted that the inch down by yields came after the large maturities of Retail Treasury Bonds (RTBs)—worth about P700 billion—from March 9 to March 12, 2024, increased peso liquidity/funds/supply in the financial system and some of which would be reinvested in government securities (GS) in the market.

For the month of March, the national government plans to borrow as much as P120 billion from the tender of T-bonds. The programmed amount is P30 billion lower than the P150 billion targeted amount last month. It is also targeting to raise P180 billion in March from the combined sale of T-bonds and Treasury bills (T-bills).

The Treasury will tender a total of P51.050 billion worth of T-bills and P1.802 trillion worth of T-bonds this year.

Based on state budget documents, the national government aims to borrow a total of P2.46 trillion, P253 billion higher than the P2.207 trillion gross borrowing plan in 2022.