`

Today’s front page, Wednesday, March 20, 2024

screenshot 2024 03 19 at 11.58.07 pm

Maya accelerates ‘digi-palengke’ thrust in Cavite

1000026234 01
Market vendors signing up with Maya Business during the PalengQR Launch in Bacoor.
  • img 2206
  • img 2205
  • sm women's month wednesday sale 728x90
  • centro verde bayambang 728 x 90
  • fcr oreoendcard 728x90 2174
  • western guaranty
  • axa mlc business mirror leaderboard 728x90 2

MANILA, Philippines – Maya, the #1 Digital Bank in the Philippines and the first digital financial services platform to adopt QR Ph, is propelling the transformation of Bacoor City’s public market with the inauguration of the Paleng-QR initiative recently.

Under the stewardship of the Bacoor City Government, with backing from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) and the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), the “digi-palengke” program is set to redefine local commerce.

Paleng-QR Ph, an integral part of this initiative, aims to modernize transactions starting from public markets and extending to local transportation services. This program empowers vendors to seamlessly accept digital payments from customers, irrespective of their e-wallet provider or banking institution, through QR Ph, the nationally recognized QR payment standard.

Through strategic alliances and pioneering initiatives like Paleng-QR, Maya is dedicated to revolutionizing the financial landscape, making financial services more inclusive and convenient for every Filipino.

palengqr bacoor
Paleng-QR Ph launched in Bacoor (L-R): BSP Deputy Governor Bernadette Romulo-Puyat; Mr. Richard Mercader, Senior Territory Solutions Associate, Maya; Bacoor City Vice Mayor Rowena Bautista Mendiola; Regional Director Tomas J. Cariño Jr., BSP South Luzon Regional Office.

0
0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Share 0
  • makati online ad 300px x 250px
  • h101 app ad(250 x 300 px)
  • sm women's month march 18 30 300x300

Know more