Maya accelerates ‘digi-palengke’ thrust in Cavite

MANILA, Philippines – Maya, the #1 Digital Bank in the Philippines and the first digital financial services platform to adopt QR Ph, is propelling the transformation of Bacoor City’s public market with the inauguration of the Paleng-QR initiative recently.

Under the stewardship of the Bacoor City Government, with backing from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) and the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), the “digi-palengke” program is set to redefine local commerce.

Paleng-QR Ph, an integral part of this initiative, aims to modernize transactions starting from public markets and extending to local transportation services. This program empowers vendors to seamlessly accept digital payments from customers, irrespective of their e-wallet provider or banking institution, through QR Ph, the nationally recognized QR payment standard.

Through strategic alliances and pioneering initiatives like Paleng-QR, Maya is dedicated to revolutionizing the financial landscape, making financial services more inclusive and convenient for every Filipino.