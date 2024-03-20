LK keeps control in women’s field

LOIS Kaye Go moved two strokes clear over Chihiro Ikeda despite conceding two precious shots on the last hole, posting a 71 and positioning herself on the brink of a breakthrough victory in the ICTSI Palos Verdes Championship on Wednesday in Davao.

Go was two-under through 17 holes but yielded a stroke on the par-4 No. 18, which Ikeda birdied from 16 feet. Go carries a two-shot advantage at 143 into the final round.

Ikeda produced a two-birdie, two-bogey round for a 72, keeping her position at second with a 145, while young Laurea Duque grabbed solo third at 147, also after matching par 72.

Despite securing a two-shot cushion, Go remained cautiously optimistic about her chances, acknowledging the presence of formidable rivals.

“There are great players out there and anyone can shoot a good round tomorrow,” she said, determined to play steady in the final 18 holes of the P750,000 championship.

“I’m trying to focus on myself, how I handle my emotions,” said Go, eager to redeem herself after a disappointing 10th place finish in her pro debut in the Apo Golf Classic last week.

“My goal is to be at peace with myself, where I am in my game, and try to commit to my swing changes and swing thoughts,” said Go, reflecting on her performance over the past two days.

Ikeda, a former Order of Merit winner, aims to snap a long title drought on the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour.

Meanwhile, Duque, buoyed by her late birdie on No. 16, remains hopeful of clinching the championship.

“Both LK and Chihiro are really good players. I just want to play my game and see what happens,” said Duque, who placed sixth in Apo. “This is only my second professional event, if it comes, then I would be very thankful.”

Apo leg winner Sarah Ababa blew a two-under card after four holes as she faltered with four bogeys against another birdie in the next 10 holes, finishing with a 73 for joint fourth with Harmie Constantino, who also carded a one-over card at 148, five strokes off the leader.

Florence Bisera struggled with a 75 for a 149 while Miya Legaspi fought back with a 73 to tie Marvi Monsalve and Mikha Fortuna, who slipped with 75 and 76, respectively, at 150.

Mafy Singson recovered from a disastrous first round 83 with a 71 to improve to 11th place with 154, behind 10th-running Gretchen Villacencio, who assembled a 151 after a 75.