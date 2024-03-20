House approves on 3rd reading bill revoking Quiboloy TV network SMNI’s franchise

EMBATTLED televangelist Pastor Apollo Quiboloy is now facing more woes after the House of Representatives (HOR) passed the bill revoking the franchise of his television network, Sonshine Media Network International (SMNI).

With a vote of 284 in favor, four against, and four abstentions, the Lower House passed on third and final reading House Bill (HB) No. 9710.

The measure effectively repeals Republic Act No. 11422, which in August 2019 extended for 25 more years the franchise granted by RA 8122 to Swara Sug Media Corporation, SMNI’s operator.

The decision comes after the House Committee on Legislative Franchises conducted six hearings over five months and concluded SMNI committed “multiple grave infractions in violation of its franchise grant.”

Among the cited reasons for the revocation is its failure to deliver truthful and balanced reporting as shown by the “multiple cases filed against it for red-tagging, disseminating fake news, and making baseless accusations.”

The HOR also said SMNI violated RA 11422, when it transitioned from a non-stock, non-profit corporation to a sole corporation under Quiboloy in 2006 and when the network’s controlling stake was transferred to Bro. Marlon Acobo in 2023.

Under Section 10 of RA 11422, changes involving the sale, lease, transfer, or assignment of the franchise must be done with the approval of Congress.

Quiboloy is currently facing an arrest and detention order from the Senate for refusing to attend its investigation on his alleged crimes.

The leader of the religious group Kingdom of Jesus Christ is also currently included on the wanted list of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking by force, fraud, coercion, sex trafficking of children, conspiracy and bulk cash smuggling