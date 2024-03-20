Govt ‘on track’ in passing priority legislation–Ledac

THE Marcos administration is “on track” in the passage of more than half of its 57 items of priority legislation by midyear to help it achieve its security and sustainable socioeconomic targets.

During the 4th Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council (Ledac) meeting in Malacañang on Tuesday, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.was informed that 14 of the priority bills were already enacted.

The 14 signed priority measures were the Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Card Registration Act, Postponement of Barangay/Sangguniang Kabataan elections, Strengthening Professionalism in the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), New Agrarian Emancipation Act, Maharlika Investment Fund, Trabaho Para sa Bayan Act, Public-Private Partnership Code of the Philippines, Regional Specialty Centers, Automatic Income Classification of Local Government

Units (LGU), Internet Transactions Act, Ease of Paying Taxes Act, Tatak Pinoy (Proudly Filipino) Act, Philippine Salt Industry Development Act and New Philippine Passport Act.

“With seven more bills slated for passage in June, we’re advancing towards a stronger Bagong Pilipinas [New Philippines],” Marcos said in a social media post.

Senate President Juan Miguel F. Zubiri, however, has committed that his chamber will push for the completion of 16 more bills by June.

Of the 23 measures, 15 are expected to be passed before the Senate’s sine die adjournment and the remaining eight will be passed during the first half of the year.

The 15 bills now being prioritized by the Senate are the Amendments to Anti-Agricultural Smuggling Act/Anti-Agricultural Economic Sabotage Act, Self-Reliant Defense Posture Act, Philippine Maritime Zones Act, Real Property Valuation and Assessment Reform Act, Philippine Ecosystem and Natural Capital Accounting System (Pencas), and the Negros Island Region Act.

Also on the list are the Anti-Financial Accounts Scamming Act, Value Added Tax on Digital Services, Amendments to the Government Procurement Reform Act, Blue Economy Act, Waste-to-Energy Bill, Mandatory Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) and National Service Training Program (NSTP), Unified System of Separation, Retirement, and Pension of Military and Uniformed Personnel, E-Government Act/E-Governance Act, and Academic Recovery and Accessible Learning (ARAL) Program Act.

“So that is our commitment to the House of Representatives [HOR] together with the President. But we’re on track to pass all of these by June,” Zubiri said after the 4th Ledac meeting.

For his part, Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez said the House has already passed its counterpart bills not only for the 15 measures mentioned by Zubiri, but also four more other items of priority legislation: the Enabling Law for the Natural Gas Industry, Open Access in Data Transmission Act, Department of Water Resources and Services, as well as the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises to Maximize Opportunities for Reinvigorating the Economy (CREATE MORE) Act.

“We have done our homework and all the 19 measures re-prioritized for target by June 2024 have been approved on the third and final reading by the House of Representatives,” Romualdez said in a statement.

Currently, he said only three of the 57 Ledac priority measures have yet to be completed by the HOR.

“This clearly shows that this present House of the People is a proactive chamber that caters and listens to the needs of the people passing needed legislation attuned to the Philippine Development Plan and the 8-point Socio-Economic Agenda under the Medium-Term Fiscal Framework [MTFF] of His Excellency PBBM,” Romualdez said.

The other priority bills on Ledac’s priority list focus on agriculture, environment, defense and digitalization, among other areas. The streamlined list of priority bills targeted for passage by June 2024 include Anti-Agricultural Economic Sabotage Act; Self-Reliant Defense Posture Revitalization Act; Philippine Maritime Zones Act and ARAL, or Academic Recovery and Accessible Learning (ARAL) Program Act.

The list includes the Real Property Valuation and Assessment Reform Act (RPVara); Philippine Ecosystem and Natural Capital Accounting System (Pencas); Negros Island Region; Anti-Financial Accounts Scamming Act (Afasa); and VAT on Digital Services.

The Ledac also included in the list of priority bills the Amendments to the Government Procurement Reform Act; Blue Economy Act; Waste-to-Energy Bill; Mandatory Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC); and Unified System of Separation, Retirement and Pension of Military and Uniformed Personnel.

The list also includes the E-Government Act / E-Governance Act; Department of Water Resources; Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises Maximize Opportunities for Reinvigorating the Economy (CREATE MORE) bill; Enterprise-Based Education and Training (EBET) Program Act; Open Access in Data Transmission Act; and the Amendments to the Universal Health Care Act.