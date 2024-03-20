`

Today's front page, Monday, March 18, 2024

Go backs improved infra devt and healthcare in Bicol Region

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, in a recent radio broadcast interview, shared updates on his various projects and legislative efforts aimed at improving the lives of Filipinos, especially those in the Bicol Region.

Go, known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service, began the interview by highlighting his continuous dedication to serving Filipinos nationwide.

Acknowledging the achievements of the “Build, Build, Build” Program under former president Rodrigo Duterte, Go mentioned several projects in the Bicol Region and emphasized the importance of continuing infrastructure development.

“Unang-una po, noong panahon ni dating pangulong Duterte, pinursige talaga ‘yan na matapos ‘yang Bicol International Airport…” said Go.

On the comprehensive impact of infrastructure development in the region, Go shared, “ako po ay proud na naging part ng administrasyon ni Pangulong Duterte noon, maraming natapos ang DPWH (Department of Public Works and Highways); 1,670 kilometers of road, 295 bridges, 706 flood mitigation structures, and 8,437 classrooms sa Region V.”

Aside from the Bicol International Airport, Go mentioned specific projects during the previous administration highlighting the breadth of infrastructure development in Bicol Region. Among these are the Imelda Boulevard in Catanduanes; San Fernando-San Jacinto-Monreal Road in Masbate; Esperanza-Placer Road leading to Pasiagon beach in Masbate; Camarines Sur Expressway Project; Pasacao-Balatan Tourism Coastal Highway in Camarines Sur; Legazpi City Coastal Road; Albay-Sorsogon Connector; Cagraray Island Circumferential Road in Albay; Sorsogon City Coastal Bypass Road; and the Matnog-Sta. Magdalena-Bulusan Road.

As Vice Chair of the Senate Committee on Finance, Go also supported various local infrastructure initiatives across the Bicol region.

