Globe unit to grow biz in markets with OFWs

Globe Fintech Innovations Inc. (GFII), operator of the electronic wallet GCash, announced plans to grow its business in 16 countries outside the Philippines before expanding.

According to GFII General Manager Paul Albano, the firm is holding off its expansion as these markets already account for “more than 80 percent of remittances” of overseas Filipinos. Albano added that 13 million Filipinos living abroad are now able to use the platform for cashless transactions, including cross-border payments and remittances. “Hopefully, we get all into using GCash Overseas,” he said in an interview late Monday.

These markets, Albano said, include: Australia, Canada, Germany, Hong Kong, Italy, Japan, Qatar, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Taiwan, United Kingdom and the United States. He said the firm plans to expand operations to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Singapore.

The expansion, nonetheless, moved forward with GFII’s partnership with Ikon Solutions Asia Inc., a licensed recruitment agency.

“We’ve enabled access to finance through a service that’s enjoyed currently by 94 million Filipinos, and our international expansion allows us to serve millions more. We’re confident that our innovation and strategic partnerships will allow us to provide seamless financial services to Filipinos anywhere in the world,” Albano said. “This is only the first step as we grow our presence internationally.”