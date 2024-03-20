Embark on an unforgettable adventure at Timezone Marquee Mall, Pampanga

The country’s favorite family entertainment center is reinforcing its presence in Central Luzon with a better and more spacious location at the Marquee Mall in San Fernando, Pampanga. Join the fun at Timezone Marquee Mall – Where the joy of play comes alive for Kapampangan families!

ANGELES CITY, Pampanga – Mayap a abak, good morning, Pampanga! Discover a new era of excitement as Timezone reopens its doors at Marquee Mall, Pampanga, unveiling a more expansive and thrilling venue on the third level.

With a sprawling 915 square meters dedicated to pure entertainment, Timezone Marquee Mall promises an extensive range of games and attractions to suit the varied preferences and interests of guests of all ages.

Raffy Prats Jr., President and General Manager of Timezone Philippines, captures the essence of Timezone Marquee Mall: “The improved Timezone Marquee Mall delivers the best games in their genres. Together with all our other on-site attractions, we are certain to attract guests who are looking to have a fun, enjoyable and memorable time with their friends and family.”

Situated in the heart of Marquee Mall, Timezone is set to become the go-to destination for fun lovers in Central Luzon. Beyond families, Timezone Marquee Mall will also appeal to a wider demographic such as office workers, professionals, students, and transient locals from the region.

Indulge in thrilling experiences, including Social Bowling, music rooms, party rooms, immersive VR Magic UFO, HALO Firestorm Raven, and Panther Revolution photobooth. For a limited time, guests who load P600 on their Powercard will get a whopping P900 worth of Timezone credits

So, if you are looking for more exhilarating thrills this holiday season, join us in embracing the festive spirit of the Philippines at Timezone Marquee Mall. Makyabe kayu king kening pamag saya – Join the Fun at Timezone Marquee Mall.