DMW ’23 net income surges threefold on one-time gain

Construction firm D.M. Wenceslao and Associates Inc. (DMW) on Tuesday said its net income jumped by more than threefold to P7.3 billion last year from P2.1 billion in 2022 due to a one-time gain, stable residential growth and robust leasing operations.

The company said it booked a one-time gain amounting to P5.6 billion from the consolidation of a joint venture entity.

Excluding extraordinary items, DMW’s core net income stood at P1.7 billion, driven by strong leasing operations and stable residential growth.

“DMW is primed to climb even greater heights this year, riding a tailwind of robust economic growth, resurgence in commercial space demand, and surging mobility,” Delfin Angelo C. Wenceslao, the company’s CEO, said.

“Our flagship mixed-use project Parqal, which opened in September, benefits from rapidly rising foot traffic and strong take-up from quality locators.”

Leasing revenues consisting of rentals from land, building, and other revenues including common use service area and parking fees jumped 19 percent to P2.6 billion, constituting 63 percent of total revenues.

The growth was propelled by the strong take up across the portfolio and the successful launch of Parqal in September 2023.

Situated in the heart of Aseana City, Parqal has over 70,000 square meters of gross leasable area across five hectares of land stretching from Diokno Avenue to Macapagal Boulevard. DMW’s total commercial building space increased by 45 percent to 235,846 square meters as of end-2023.

The company announced last March 7 that several brands are poised to join the Parqal family including Crocs and MC Home Depot.

“Additionally, sports enthusiasts will soon have even more reason to rejoice with the upcoming launch of indoor sports centers such as Global City Boxing, Golf Avenue, and Metro Golf Zone, promising state-of-the-art facilities catering to both beginners and seasoned athletes.”

The company also said residential revenues improved by 8 percent to P1.4 billion, buoyed by consistent construction progress and incremental units qualifying for revenue recognition.

DMW maintained a solid financial position, with a net cash of P1.8 billion, the company said.