DigiPlus ‘23 income soars to P4.1B

Listed gaming firm DigiPlus Interactive Corp. said its income jumped by almost sixfold to P4.1 billion last year from the previous year’s P688.85 million.

The company said its performance in 2023 was driven by the sustained growth of its digital retail segment, boosted by the introduction of new platforms and cost-efficiencies as the business continues to gain scale.

Revenues soared threefold to P27.3 billion in 2023 from the previous year’s P8.9 billion on higher user traffic in its flagship bingo platform BingoPlus and sportsbook ArenaPlus and new digital offerings.

For the fourth quarter alone, DigiPlus said its income jumped fivefold to P2 billion, due to the full quarter impact of the introduction of new digital offerings.

In September, DigiPlus launched Color Game, a livestreaming specialty game that mirrors the traditional Filipino carnival game.

Revenues grew 331 percent to P11.3 billion, the company said.

DigiPlus said it continues to invest in new technologies and product development as it aims to establish a digital entertainment ecosystem, unlocking innovative product formats for Filipinos that can be accessed anytime and anywhere.

To cater to broader demographics and lifestyle preferences, DigiPlus launched new products such as Color Game, BingoPlus Poker and TongitsPlus, a newly launched social game that offers the card game without wagering real money.

“We are pleased to see the sustained growth momentum across our digital offerings as we aim to usher a new era of entertainment in the space. We continue to be optimistic about the prospects for the company as we invest in new technologies and product development to deliver innovative, fun, affordable and accessible digital offerings that are traditionally well-loved by Filipinos,” DigiPlus president Andy Tsui said.

The company’s board has approved the declaration of cash dividend to all stockholders amounting to P0.18 per common share. The cash dividends will be payable on or before April 18 to stockholders on record as of April 4.

The cash dividend was declared out of unaudited unrestricted retained earnings of the company as at December 31, it said.