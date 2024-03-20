DA grants meat export accreditation to Brazil, Germany, 2 other countries

The Department of Agriculture (DA) said Tuesday it has granted a three-year meat exporters’ accreditation to Brazil and Germany and some companies in Hungary and Poland following clearances issued by DA Inspection Missions, which visited these countries late last year.

This, after the DA Inspection Missions found 36 meat establishments in Germany; 48 in Brazil; three in Hungary and 12 in Poland to be compliant with the animal health code of the World Organization of Animal Health as well as quarantine and meat inspection standards of the Philippines.

In a statement Tuesday, the DA said, “Exporter accreditation is necessary to ensure cattle, swine and poultry meat sourced from abroad are free of pathogens and other diseases that could pose a risk to Filipinos and the multi-billion-peso domestic livestock and poultry industry.”

The accreditation granted to Brazil, Hungary, Germany and Poland would expire in February 2027.

According to the Agriculture department, the 36 German firms are allowed to ship to the Philippines beef, pork and poultry meat, particularly chicken and turkey.

The 48 meat establishments from Brazil could export beef, pork and chicken, duck and turkey meat.

For Poland, the DA noted that it accredited 12 meat companies, of which, six are for pork and six for beef—to export hog and cattle meat to the Philippines.

Further, the agency said it granted a three-year accreditation to three firms from Hungary to export pork and poultry meat, including chicken, duck and geese, to the country.

The three accredited Hungarian meat establishments are MCS Voghid ZRT Pecsi Hutahoza, a shipper of frozen swine carcasses, hams, shoulders and other cuts, and edible offal; Kometa 99 ZRT, an exporter of frozen swine carcasses, hams, shoulders and other cuts, edible offal and pig fat; and Jeg-Sziget Hutahaz KFT., an exporter of pork, chicken, duck and geese.

In the orders he signed prior to leaving for Germany earlier this week, DA Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel, Jr. said these foreign meat exporters must fully comply with existing regulations and conditions provided in the orders and their annexes.

Data released by the Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI) showed that the country’s meat imports posted a double-digit decline in the January to November 2023 period.

Based on the data, meat imports reached 1.115 billion kilograms or 111.55 million metric tons (MMT) before the Holiday season started in 2023. This was lower than the 1.252 billion kilos or 1.25 MMT shipments that arrived in the same period of 2022.

In terms of origin, majority or 81 percent of the country’s meat imports in the January to November 2023 period came from five countries, namely, Brazil, the United States, Spain, Canada and Australia.

Data showed shipments from the five countries reached a total of 904.808 million kilos; Brazil led the pack with shipments reaching 396.382 million kilos.

This was followed by the United States with 203.489 million kilos; Spain, 135.703 million kilos; Canada, 115.255 million kilos; and Australia, 53.979 million kilos.

Shipments from Brazil and the US were mostly chicken and pork. For Brazil, the bulk was composed of mechanically deboned meat (MDM) for chicken and pork cuts; while for the US, the bulk comprised Chicken Leg Quarters and pork offals. (Full story here: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2024/01/08/phl-meat-imports-dip-double-digits-to-111-mmt-in-11-mos/)