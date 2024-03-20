Chambers gets boost from mentor Cone ahead of first season with FEU

SEAN CHAMBERS is looking to reinforce a winning attitude as Far Eastern University tries to turn things around in the UAAP men’s basketball tournament.

Chambers revealed he signed a five-year deal as FEU coach, but declined to provide specific targets for the team in his first season.

Tapped to replace Dennis Miranda, Chambers is confident he can help the Tamaraws quickly move on from the 3-11 season that saw them wind up seventh in the eight-team field.

Chambers, still in Sacramento and set to join the Tamaraws in two weeks, is also glad to hear words of encouragement from mentor Tim Cone.

“He [Cone] feels that I will do great things,” Chambers, a six-time PBA champion, said. “Bringing the Alaska mentality to FEU? Absolutely, yes. At the end of the day, we are going to walk on the court as if we can beat everybody we play. Our mindset is we’ll find a way.”

“He said to me: ‘No doubt you are going to be challenged but I know you will be up for it. I’m ecstatic for you. You will do either school proud with the culture you’ll bring. I can’t wait to see the results of your impact on not just to their sports program but to their overall education.’ I’m thankful to Tim.”

Chambers played in the PBA for Alaska from 1989 to 2001—he was part of the 1996 PBA grand slam-winning team under Cone. Alaska left the PBA in February 2022, with Converge acquiring its franchise.

The FEU coaching staff has Chambers’ former Alaska teammate Johnny Abarrientos, former Tamaraws head coach Bert Flores, Abarrientos, Vic Pablo and Denok Miranda.

“The goal is to always win—and that’s why we play the game. At the end of the day, we’re going to outwork everybody. We’re going to give it 110% every time we step on the court to represent the university and all their fans the right way,” Chambers added.

“I really believe they have a good foundation. We just need to improve on minor details and then go from there,” Chambers, who worked before Fern Bacon Middle School, explained. “I have heard nothing but positive things about the FEU family.”

The 59-year-old 6-foot-2 forward has a daughter Olivia, a senior in California State Monterey Bay, and son Andrew, an upcoming University of Oregon student in the fall.