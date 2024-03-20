`

Monday, March 18, 2024

BuCor DG’s backup car fired upon at Skyway, no one hurt

THE Department of Justice (DOJ) expressed alarm Tuesday over a reported attempt to ambush the occupants of  the backup vehicle of Bureau of Corrections Director General Gregorio Pio P. Catapang Jr. while on its way to pick up another corrections official in Quezon City.

Based on the initial report released by the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor), the bulletproof Toyota Hilux car was fired upon by still unknown assailants at around 6:30 a.m. along the Skyway, while en route to pick up Deputy Director General for Administration Atty. Al Perreras.

The vehicle, which driven by BuCor security escort Cornelio Colalong  and corrections officer Leonardo Cabaniero, was lent by Catapang to Perreras.

“We are fully behind the Bureau of Corrections during this time. Acts of violence will not deter us; they only emphasize the need for our reforms. We are more committed than ever to ensure the safety of public servants and to pursue justice for such cowardly acts,” the DOJ said in a statement.

Reports indicate that an unidentified gray Toyota Vios aggressively overtook the  Innova backup car, driven  by BuCor security escorts   Edwin Berroya and  Michael Magsanoc, and fired upon the Hilux.

The bullet hit the rear windshield and shattered the bulletproof glass of the Hilux.

The BuCor noted that the bullet’s trajectory aimed towards the front passenger side, which is usually  occupied by Perreras. Cabaniero,  who was at the  rear seat, escaped unharmed.

The assailants immediately fled the scene via the Nagtahan exit of the Skyway.

Catapang revealed that  prior to the incident both he and have been the subjects of death threats following the initiation of several reforms within the BuCor.

