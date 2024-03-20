Best places to work in: IT-BPM firms dominate latest list, though expert flags headwinds 

DESPITE recognizing the list of best workplaces in the Philippines which was dominated by companies from the IT and Business Process Management (IT-BPM) industry, workplace leaders in the country have cited the headwinds that led to the downward trend in employee experience in the country, such as the higher cost of living.

On the sidelines of the Great Place To Work’s launch of its 5th annual Best Workplaces List in the Philippines on Tuesday night, Antoniette Mendoza-Talosig, Managing Partner at Great Place To Work (GPTW) Philippines, told reporters that, “We are seeing a downward trend in employee experience,” albeit the best workplaces are able to sustain employee experience.

“This year, it’s actually tough. We’re seeing a downward trend in employee experience in Philippines, generally,” Mendoza-Talosig said.

She cited among the factors leading to the downward trend the rapid changes in organizations such as the use of artificial intelligence and “economic factors” such as inflation.

“I think one is, the rapid changes in the organization . . we’ve been talking about AI, right, like how are organizations supporting their employees when it comes to AI? Best workplaces? They’re putting much effort when it comes to training and development,” the workplace leader noted.

While economic challenges are present not only in the Philippines, Mendoza-Talosig said employees’ dissatisfaction about pay is increasing.

“We call it universal dissatisfier. If we all increase our pay today, I’m sure next year we want more, right? So [it’s] the same with our employees.” Understandably during the pandemic, she added, “we were not hearing so much negative feedback about unfair payment for work done.

Great Place To Work (GPTW) unveiled the 35 Best Workplaces in the Philippines on Tuesday, ranked in three different categories –10 small (companies with 30 to 99 employees), 15 medium (companies with 100 to 999 employees), and 10 large (companies with 1,000 or more employees).

Synchrony Global Services Philippines, a subsidiary company that manages Synchrony’s call center operations and select back office support, secured the top spot in the Large category, said GPTW.

Accenture also remained in the second spot, and TaskUs placed third.

DHL Express Philippines, a global leader in the logistics industry, clinched a “back-to-back” win in the medium category. Coming in at second is Cisco, with Hilton rounding out the top three.

Kollab, a provider of cloud-first solutions and services, climbed to the top of the small category. ECo Global Consulting, Inc. remained on second spot, while Limitless Connect clinched the third place.

DHL Express Philippines and Synchrony Global Services Philippines were also the first companies in the Philippines to be honored with a Great Place To Work Legend title, in recognition of their having landed on the Best Workplaces in the Philippines list for five consecutive years.

Mendoza-Talosig said IT and Business Process Management (IT-BPM) companies dominated the roster of awardees at the industry-leading awards ceremony.

“Historically, we’ve already seen that they are putting much effort in their employee satisfaction and employee happiness. There are many things that they are doing. For one, people in this industry have put in much effort. Well, I’m sure you know this, return to office,” she noted.

For instance, she said, “One of the best workplaces that we have, Synchrony, they even made sure that their employees BPO industry can work remotely, not even hybrid.”