Alternergy to start building wind farms

Alternergy Holdings Corp. will begin construction of its Alabat and Tanay wind power projects after it received a Certificate of Confirmation of Commerciality (CoCoC) from the Department of Energy (DOE).

The CoCoC confirms the declaration of commerciality and transition to development stage from pre-development of the said projects.

“The CoCoC serves as the DOE’s Notice to Proceed to any renewable energy developer to start the development stage after a thorough review of the technical, financial and legal documentation of the project.

The CoCoC issued by the DOE is a significant certificate affirming that our Alabat and Tanay Wind Power Projects are commercially viable,” said Gerry Magbanua, president of Alternergy and Alabat Wind Power Corp. (AWPC), the project company for the Alabat Wind Power Project.

Alternergy will be building up to 174 MW of new wind capacities in the next 20 months, said Knud Hedeager, president of Alternergy Wind Holdings Corp., the sub-holding company for Alternergy’s wind projects, and Alternergy Tanay Wind Corp., the project company for the Tanay wind power project.

“Since the win under the Green Energy Auction 2 Program last July 2023, we have been under an accelerated development phase in the last eight months. Alternergy is excited to bring to reality new wind projects, our biggest to date,” Magbanua said as he noted that Alternergy has recently completed and signed the key commercial contracts, particularly the wind turbine supply and the balance of plant (BOP) engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contracts.

In February, Alternergy awarded the wind turbine supply agreement to Envision Energy, a global leader in green technology. Last Monday, Alternergy announced the signing of the BOP EPC agreement with China Energy Engineering Group Guangdong Electric Power Design Institute Co. Ltd. and GEDI Construction Development Corp., a Philippine subsidiary of GEDI.

“With the commercial contracts in place, Alternergy is moving as scheduled to issue the Notice to Proceed to construction by April,” Hedeager said.