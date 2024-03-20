AFP chief Brawner visits wake of fallen troops in Maguindanao Del Sur ambush

Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. on Monday visited the wake of the four troopers killed in the ambush committed by members of the Dawlah Islamiya-Hassan Group in Maguindanao Del Sur last March 17.

The wake was held at the headquarters of the 6th Infantry Division in Datu Odin Sinsuat.

The four soldiers were gunned down by the terrorists shortly after completing their marketing chores.

“The CSAFP (Chief of Staff, AFP) also extended his condolences to the families of the four military personnel—identified the fallen troops as Private Marvin Dumaguing, Private Jessie James Corpuz, Private First Class Carl Araña, and Corporal Creszaldy Espartero—who were ambushed by the Dawlah Islamiyah-Hassan Group in Datu Hoffer,” AFP public affairs office chief Col. Xerxes Trinidad said Tuesday.

Earlier, Brawner said that he would run after the perpetrators “to finally put a stop to their violent acts that disrupt peace and stability in the region.”

“The AFP extends its condolences to the families and loved ones left behind by four of our brave soldiers killed in an attack perpetrated by the terrorist Dawla Islamiyah—Hassan Group,” he added.

‘Un-Islamic act ‘

The Bangsamoro government condemned as “un-Islamic” the ambush of government soldiers Sunday in Datu Hofer town of Maguindanao del Sur.

“They are anything but Muslims and we denounce anyone who condone such senseless violence, especially during this holy month,” the statement read. It was signed by Bangsamoro government Chief Minister, Ahod B. Ebrahim, who is concurrent chairman of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front.

“What is more particularly disheartening is that the perpetrators had the audacity to commit this heinous crime during the Holy Month of Ramadhan, a time when we as Muslims should be reflecting on the values of generosity, compassion, and forgiveness,” Ebrahim said.

He described the ambush as a cowardly act of violence that “not only threaten our daily lives but also undermine the hard-won peace and stability in our region.”

“The actions of these peace spoilers seek nothing but to sow discord and create mistrust among our people. Such actions do not represent the dreams and aspirations of our people for an empowered, cohesive, and progressive Bangsamoro,” he added.

He said the Bangsamoro government already coordinated with the Armed Forces to extend its financial assistance to the victims and their families.

“In this difficult time, we stand with them in solidarity as we work closely with the authorities concerned in seeking justice,” he said.