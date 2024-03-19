Teacher asked to explain scolding of students in viral TikTok video

A “show cause” order was issued Monday by the Department of Education (DepEd) against a teacher who went viral on a TikTok video for apparently scolding her students.

She was given 72 hours to explain her side over the controversial video that went viral on social media over the weekend.

DepEd Assistant Secretary and Deputy Spokesperson Francis Cesar Bringas explained that the show cause order would allow the teacher to “explain her side.”

Bringas said that the DepEd is still gathering information on the detailed conversation behind the viral video uploaded by “Serendipitylover.”

The teacher was filmed shouting at her students for their alleged “arrogant behavior ” and “lack of respect.”

The teacher even uttered that her students are “trashy” and they will not achieve anything.

She also called her students unintelligent and ingrates.

Bringas assured that their future actions related to the case will be guided based on existing DepEd rules and policies.Q