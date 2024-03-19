Surreal Scheffler wins again

SORRY, if you failed to watch the nerve-wracking win on Monday (March 18) by Scottie Scheffler, the power-swinging American golfer with a body-balance issue at the finish.

You missed history.

Despite a seemingly flawed stroke that is usually capped by a slight kick by his right foot after the follow-through, Scheffler defied the odds by firing a flawless 8-under 64 for a dramatic one-stroke win in The Players Championship, considered golf’s fifth major.

To do that, Scheffler started his bounce back with an improbable eagle from the fairway of the fourth, triggering a four-birdie streak in a five-hole stretch before hitting the turn.

That quickly put him back in business.

And, as in the almost customary climax of a tight battle, the chief contenders took the fight up to the last hole, where putting would normally name the eventual winner.

Xander Schauffele, Brian Harman and Wyndham Clark missed forcing a playoff with a birdie on 18 at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, where Jake P. Ayson and I attended an international rules seminar in 2000 in the company of the late, lamented Vince Villafuerte.

Clark had the closest shot, missing an 18-footer that kissed the left side of the cup and lipped out of the right side. Stunned, he froze as he covered his mouth with his hand.

Scheffler seemed destined to win as, despite battling neck issues in the second round, he still sailed through with a 69. He appeared out of it again in Round 3 until he finished red-hot with birdies on his last three holes.

With his victory worth $4.5 million—the biggest in golf—Scheffler became the first Players champion to win back-to-back in 50 years (Davis Love III did it in 2003) while matching the biggest comeback and the lowest closing round by a winner (Justin Leonard’s five-shot comeback came in 1998).

Scheffler deserved to be the world’s No. 1, indeed, his masterpiece final-round 64 capping a cerebral streak that saw him shoot four straight rounds in the 60s for his 20-under total.

He did all that despite a painful neck nagging him all week.

No pain, no gain?

THAT’S IT Ayala Greenfield in Calamba, Laguna, is a hidden treasure for golf buffs searching for an honest-to-goodness layout. Nestled in undulating hills and valleys at the foot of the majestic Mariang Makiling, the course gives you a heavenly feeling that makes you wonder whether you are in either in the Austrian Alps or the Swiss glides. The European setting is so palpable, with the crisp cool morning (it’s summer, mind you) making it a must-wear jacket for you as you sip the club’s combative coffee at the elevated verandah that offers a panoramic view of the lush greenery all over. Balikbayan Tony Sisante and living rules legend Jake P. Ayson just couldn’t contain themselves heaping praise on the time-tested managerial skills of Buddy Resurreccion, the club’s no-nonsense general manager, who is so humble enough to say that the golf course is in tip-top shape all year-round “only because the entire staff do their work absolutely at their best at all times, if not all of the time.” Here’s a glass to your renowned world-class leadership, Buddy! Salud!