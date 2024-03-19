Six-year-old Bartolome clinches two jiujitsu gold medals in Japan

BRIELLE Carlisle Bartolome defeated Taiwan’s foe Hsu Yung-Yueh twice, bagging two jiujitsu gold medals in the female white belt kindergarten light featherweight category recently in Nagoya, Japan.

The six-year-old grappler from Mandaluyong City won by armbar in the 2024 Marianas Pro Japan final on March 9 and came up with a repeat win the next day in the 2024 Asia Jiu-Jitsu Cup final.

“She’s not aware of anything except for jiu-jitsu and always asks for gummy bear candies everytime she wins,” Brielle’s father Kenneth Bryan Bartolome, a jiu-jitsu brown belter, told BusinessMirror.

“Brielle really loves this sport and she’s been already doing it for two years when she was four-year-old,” said Bartolome, who runs a jiujitsu center (Deftac Six Blades). “She loves also judo, freestyle wrestling and gymnastics, but she doesn’t like any striking like boxing.”

The young Bartolome also has three gold medals in judo from the Hajime tournament, Philippine Ultimate Judo Championship and Philippine World Judo Championship.

Brielle’s mother Marie Camille has a puple belt in jiutisu, while elder brother Thiago Alonso won gold medals in the ASJJF International Games, Manila International Open and Angeles Open Championship.

“Her mom is taking care of our gym, our business, and she’s coaching the kids in our gym sometimes while our son, Brielle’s 10-year-old brother, didn’t compete because he underwent surgery recently,” Bartolome said.

Brielle, a grade one student in San Pedro Poveda College in Ortigas, has won 16 jiu-jitsu titles in the Philippines and abroad in the past two years.