Sen. Go extends aid to displaced Mapandan, Pangasinan workers

Through the collective efforts of Senator Christopher “Bong” Go and the local government of Mapandan, Pangasinan, including Governor Ramon “Mon-mon” Guico III, Vice Governor Mark Lambino, Rep. Rachel Arenas, Mayor Karl Christian Vega, and Vice Mayor Gerald Glenn Tambaoan, among others, displaced workers received additional support and assistance during the celebration of Mapandan Festival last Friday, March 15.

The activity was held at Mapandan Central School, where 500 displaced workers were given grocery packs, meals, vitamins, and masks. There were also select recipients of bicycles, mobile phones, shoes, watches, shirts, and balls for basketball and volleyball.

Furthermore, Go expressed gratitude for the Department of Labor and Employment’s (DOLE) proactive approach and commended its efforts in providing temporary employment opportunities for displaced workers through the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/ Displaced Workers program.

The event was also attended by Urbiztondo Mayor Moding Operania and 3rd District Board Member Vici Ventanilla.

In an ongoing effort to improve the quality of life for Filipino workers in rural areas who are affected by crises and have few job opportunities, Go has filed Senate Bill No. (SBN) 420. This bill seeks to offer temporary work to qualified members of low-income families in rural settings through the creation of the Rural Employment Assistance Program (REAP) within DOLE.

Should it be enacted, REAP’s main objective would be to provide short-term employment for those who fit certain conditions of economic hardship, poverty, displacement, or temporary joblessness.

“Kaya asahan niyo po, senator, lalo na sa bayan ng Mapandan, hindi po namin makakalimutan itong pagbisita niyo sa amin. Muli, mula sa kapwa naming Pangasinense, welcome once again po,” he added.

Go, who is also an adopted son of Pangasinan, also offered to help those with health needs. He encouraged them to visit the Region 1 Medical Center in Dagupan City or any of the 161 operational Malasakit Centers across the country if they may need assistance with any health-related expenses.

Go also mentioned that necessary funds were allocated to construct Super Health Centers nationwide. These centers are strategically designed to provide primary care, offer consultations, and enhance the early detection of diseases at the grassroots level.

Through the collaborative efforts of Go, fellow lawmakers, local government units, and DOH, led by Secretary Teodoro “Ted” Herbosa, sufficient funds were allocated for more than 700 Super Health Centers nationwide with 26 Super Health Centers in the province, including one in Mapandan that he visited that day for its inauguration.

Go then emphasized the significance of the enactment of RA 11959, also known as the Regional Specialty Centers Act, which he was a principal sponsor and co-author in the Senate. He underscored the importance of this legislation as a significant step forward in improving the availability of specialized medical care in all regions.