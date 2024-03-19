Ratio begins search for oil, gas in East Palawan basin

Israeli company Ratio Petroleum Ltd. (Ratio), the operator of Petroleum Service Contract (SC) No. 76, is set to conduct a petroleum seismic survey at the East Palawan basin, the Department of Energy (DOE) said Monday.

“By capturing detailed and high-quality seismic data within the block, Ratio aims to enhance its understanding of the basin’s geological characteristics, gather high-quality geophysical data, identify optimal drilling locations with greater precision, and assess the potential for new oil and gas discoveries in offshore East Palawan,” the agency said.

The 3D seismic survey, which will kick off this month and will take 35 days, covers approximately 1,500 square kilometers (km) of modern 3D seismic data. The results from the survey will further de-risk prospects and unlock the hydrocarbon potential of East Palawan Basin, according to the DOE.

Ratio has tapped Shearwater GeoServices to deploy its seismic survey vessel, SW Thuridur, to acquire 3D seismic data over an area in the SC 76 block located about 150 km east of Puerto Princesa, Palawan.

The comprehensive 3D seismic survey will employ a state-of-the-art technology and methodologies to acquire a high-resolution imaging of the subsurface geology.

The Philippines has experienced a significant gap in seismic survey activity over the past eight years. The DOE said Ratio’s work commitment to conduct the seismic survey aligns with the current administration’s support to bolster the nation’s energy security, unlock the Basin’s untapped resources, and stimulate the exploration and development of oil and gas in the country.

The DOE approved the seismic survey as part of Ratio’s work commitments for SC 76 and has the support of the local government of Palawan and all concerned government agencies, such as the Maritime Industry Authority, National Security Council, Philippine Coast Guard, Philippine Ports Authority, Department of National Defense, Department of Environment and Natural Resources, Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources, Bureau of Customs, Bureau of Immigration, Bureau of Quarantine and the Palawan Council for Sustainable Development.