PHL primary target for financial phishing–Kaspersky

T

HE Philippines has emerged as the primary target for financial phishing in the region in 2023, according to the latest report from AO Kaspersky Lab.

Financial phishing, a form of cybercrime that targets individuals and businesses by masquerading as trusted entities to obtain sensitive information, has seen a concerning rise in the region, according to the Russian cybersecurity firm.

Based on Kaspersky’s data, the cybersecurity giant detected 163,279 attempts in the Philippines last year, followed by Malaysia, Indonesia, and Vietnam. Thailand and Singapore had the least number of threats at 25,227 attempts and 9,502 attempts, respectively.

Kaspersky’s anti-phishing technologies detected nearly half a million attempts across Southeast Asia last year, with the majority focusing on finance-related matters such as e-commerce, banking, and payment systems.

Yeo Siang Tiong, General Manager for Southeast Asia at Kaspersky, highlighted the effectiveness of phishing techniques in infiltrating business networks, citing the challenge it poses in distinguishing between legitimate and fraudulent communications.

“The rise of generative AI helps cybercriminals to make phishing messages or scam resources more convincing. As a result, it becomes challenging for people to distinguish between a scam and a legitimate communication. That’s why the role of robust security solutions increases,” Yeo added.

Yeo emphasized the role of human error in exacerbating cybersecurity risks, noting that employee security violations can be as damaging as external hacking. He stressed the importance of employee education, skills development, and overall strengthening of a company’s ability to detect and respond to cyberattacks as crucial measures in mitigating such threats.

“Tools to help safeguard against human error are a vital step forward, but they can’t exclude employee education, skills development, and overall strengthening of the company’s ability to detect and respond to cyberattacks,” Yeo said.