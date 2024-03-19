PBBM to newly promoted PNP generals: Strive for excellence until retirement

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. called on the Philippine National Police (PNP) to use legal procedures and new technology to sustain its significant gains in combating criminality.

During the oath-taking ceremony of star rank PNP officers in Malacañang Monday, the Chief Executive lauded the police for being able to bring down the number of crimes in 2023 to just 198,617.

This was 32 percent lower compared to the 295,382 in 2017.

The number of index crime, which includes murder, homicide, physical injury and rape, and crimes against property also dropped to 38,436 in 2023 from seven years ago.

Marcos noted the reduction in crime volume during the first full year of his term was achieved by PNP without “resorting to legal shortcuts or short-circuiting the process or acts that subvert the rule of law.”

“It proves that rules that strengthen the fabric of our democracy, rules that our heroes had died for, rules that are enshrined in our Constitution, are not inconveniences in policing but are in fact integral and indispensable in serving up justice,” Marcos said.

Cyber threat

The President also cautioned the PNP against complacency, noting that one crime committed is still one too many.

“While the statistics can be counted, and crime incidents reduced, even in their diminished state the disturbance they cause is still immeasurable,” Marcos said.

He also raised concern on the growing threat posed by cyber crimes to national security.

“All breaches in our digital correspondences and transactions are inimical to the people’s welfare and national interest,” Marcos stressed.

To combat such threats, he said his administration would continue to provide PNP access to new technology and training to obtain the necessary skills to go after online criminals.

“We cannot allow electronic pickpocketing and all forms of robberies which are the digital equivalent of bag snatching,” Marcos said.

The President made these pronouncements while addressing the 55 newly promoted PNP officers at the Palace.

He said he hopes the said officers will continue to strive for excellence until their retirement.