Pagcor-funded facilities in Tarlac inaugurated

PHILIPPINE Amusement and Gaming Corp. (Pagcor) Chairman and CEO Alejandro H. Tengco led on Monday, March 18, the inauguration of two newly-completed multi-purpose centers in the towns of San Manuel and Victoria in the province of Tarlac.

Tengco said the state gaming agency provided a total of P100 million for both of the two-story projects.

“Naglaan ang Pagcor ng limampung milyong piso para sa bawat multi-purpose center sa bayan ng San Manuel at Victoria; mayroon itong iba’t ibang pasilidad gaya ng kusina, storage areas para sa relief goods,toilet at shower rooms, lactating rooms at maluwag na activity area para sa iba’t ibang gawain,” he said.

The Pagcor chief said that because the Philippines is very vulnerable to climate change, “typhoons, floods and earthquakes are common occurrences that we must always be prepared for.”

However, Tengco stressed that while the buildings are primarily designed as temporary shelters during emergencies, the structures can be used for various socio-civic activities, too.

“During the height of the pandemic, when the project was rolled out, there was a high demand for quarantine and evacuation facilities. But now, there is more sense to call these as multi-purpose centers rather than just evacuation facilities,” the Pagcor Chairman said. “You may use this facility as your social hall, events area, and livelihood training center. You may also use this building to generate revenues for the local government.”

During the event, Tengco also introduced Pagcor’s upcoming flagship programs which include school buildings for public schools, e-learning centers, community wellness centers, and socio civic centers nationwide.

“These upcoming flagship projects are designed to create lasting impact on the lives of ordinary Filipinos,” he said. “These are just some of our nation-building efforts because as you are all aware, Pagcor is the third largest revenue contributor to the national coffers.”

“With our limited resources, we cannot afford to fund all programs that will be beneficial to the people of Tarlac. But because of Pagcor’s help, we have this new multi-purpose facility which will serve not only the locals of Victoria but also those from neighboring towns,” said Board Member Harmes Sembrano of the 2nd District of Tarlac.

Pagcor has thus far completed and inaugurated 38 multi-purpose buildings in different parts of the country while 34 others are still under construction.

Image credits: Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp.





