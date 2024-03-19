PA showcases territorial defense capabilities in ‘Battle Period 2’

The Philippine Army (PA) showcased its territorial defense capabilities during the live-fire phase of Combined Arms Exercise (CATEX) “Katihan” held last March 15 that took place at Col. Ernesto Rabina Air Base in Capas, Tarlac.

Dubbed as “Battle Period 2,” it is among the highlights of Katihan that formally started on March 8 and will end on the 18th.

“Battle Period Phase 2’s highlights include the 502nd Combined Arms Brigade’s live-fire exercise utilizing the Autonomous Truck Mounted Howitzer System [ATMOS] 155mm self-propelled guns. Moreover, the Armor Division employed the 120mm mounted mortar system and armored personnel carriers during the said exercise,” PA spokesperson Col. Louie Dema-ala said.

CATEX “Katihan” effectively tests the Army’s capability to move, maneuver, and sustain large-scale forces during combat operations.

Some 6,000 mounted and dismounted troops from Luzon, Visayas and the Mindanao have participated in the training exercise.

“As the PA evolves its unit training in order to address the fast-changing security environment, it is paramount to conduct the CATEX. The design of the various unit training involving different warfighting functions will be integrated in order to exercise combined arms operations as the highest form of unit training involving maneuver, maneuver support, maneuver service support and reserve units,” Dema-ala noted.

He also said Katihan is anchored on PA Implementing Plan “Maragtas.”

The exercise will conclude through an after activity review at the Training and Doctrine Command’s headquarters in Camp O’Donnell, Capas, Tarlac.