As the nation recalled the 67th anniversary of the tragic presidential plane crash (March 17,1957) that killed President Ramon Magsaysay, his family collaborated with the University of Sto. Tomas in launching the book, “One Came Back: The Magsaysay Tragedy” by Nestor Mata, the lone survivor, and Vicente Villafranca.

At Monday’s book launch at the UST Miguel de Benavides Library, UST Campus in Manila are, from left: Ma. Cecilia Lobo, UST Chief Librarian; Jocelyn Mata, daughter of Nestor Mata, JV Mata and Jan Mata; Mila Magsaysay, daughter of Ramon Magsaysay; UST Prefect of Libraries Fr. Angel Aparicio; Julia Mata, Mike Mata and Catherine De Leon-Book Launching Overall Lead; and Francis Mata.