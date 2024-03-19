NU.U Asia launches the #YesToSummer campaign

The main message of this campaign is to encourage people not to fear the sun but instead to enjoy summer activities without hesitation.

Additionally, the campaign emphasizes the importance of embracing self-confidence as we also encourage wearing swimsuits and showing underarms, all while maintaining radiant skin during the summer season.

Taguig City, March 7 – NU.U Asia, a leading skincare brand dedicated to empowering individuals to feel comfortable and confident in their skin, is thrilled to announce the launch of its #YesToSummer Campaign. This campaign aims to celebrate summer, promote self-awareness, and inspire individuals to embrace their natural beauty.

With the majority of the Asian market expressing a preference for lighter skin tones and avoiding sunlight, NU.U Asia recognizes the need to shift the narrative towards self-confidence and self-acceptance. The #YesToSummer Campaign encourages everyone to celebrate summer like never before and enjoy being under the sun without worrying about insecurities.

“We believe that everyone should feel comfortable and confident in their own skin, regardless of societal norms or beauty standards,” said Dr. Mary Giselle Lazaro-Maceda, Founder and Medical Director at NU.U Asia. “Through our #YesToSummer Campaign, we want to promote a positive message of self-acceptance and empower individuals to embrace their unique beauty.”

The campaign will kick off with an exclusive launch event where NU.U Asia will unveil its state-of-the-art machines designed to enhance skin radiance and promote overall well-being. Attendees will have the opportunity to experience live demonstrations, learn about the machines’ purposes, and gain insights into NU.U Asia’s commitment to skincare innovation.

In addition to the launch event, NU.U Asia will engage its audience through social media platforms, sharing inspiring content, behind-the-scenes footage, and user-generated stories using the hashtag #YesToSummer. The campaign will also feature collaborations with influencers and key opinion leaders who embody NU.U Asia’s core values of self-confidence and acceptance.

Join NU.U Asia in saying yes to summer, yes to radiant skin, and yes to a new you. Follow the #YesToSummer Campaign on social media and join the conversation today.