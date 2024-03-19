NSC: Surigao del Norte now free from ‘Reds,’ NPA at weakest point

FROM a hotbed of communist rebellion to being insurgency-free.

National Security Adviser Eduardo Año lauded Surigao Del Norte for finally getting rid of the threat from the New People’s Army (NPA), even as he claimed the communist-led movement is now at the weakest point in its history.

Año described the province’s achievement as of March 15 as “commendable,” marking “a significant milestone in defeating communist terrorism in Eastern Mindanao.”

“Indeed, the CPP-NPA-NDF (Communist Party of the Philippines -New People’s Army – National Democratic Front) is on the retreat all over the country. The National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) has successfully eradicated all remaining NPA rebels in Surigao Del Norte through the concerted effort of the Provincial Government, local government units, Armed Forces of the Philippines, Philippine National Police, and the Joint Regional Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (JRTF) – Caraga Region,” he said.

“This milestone not only enhances the security landscape of Surigao Del Norte but also contributes to the overall stability and development of Eastern Mindanao. It serves as a testament to the resilience and resolve of the people, as well as effectiveness of focused military and police operations coupled with development projects,” he added.

Año also noted this underscores the effectiveness of collaborative strategies in countering insurgency, particularly the NTF ELCAC’s whole-of-government and whole-of-nation approach.

He cited other government initiatives, such as the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-CLIP) and the Support to Barangay Development Program (SBDP).

So far, he said, Surigao Del Sur has received P10.059 million in ECLIP funds over the last six years. The funds went to projects, such as farm-to-market roads, water and sanitation, health stations, schools, rural electrification, and others in conflict affected areas. The province likewise received P1.067 billion in SBDP funds for three cities.

Meanwhile, Año said the NPA is now at its weakest point in its 52-year old history.

“With its guerilla fronts now weakened all over the country, the NPA has been strategically defeated and I am hopeful that the AFP (Armed Forces of the Philippines) will meet its target of dismantling all remaining weakened guerilla fronts all over the country by the end of the year,” he said.

“While the journey towards achieving insurgency-free status was definitely arduous, Surigao Del Norte’s success serves as an inspiration and concrete proof that the end of communist armed conflict is near and that peace in conflict affected areas is now within our grasp. Congratulations to the Province of Surigao Del Norte!” Año added.