New green lane ordinance seen boosting RE, digital infra investments in N. Samar

As the first local government unit (LGU) that enacted an ordinance establishing a One-Stop Shop (OSS) for Green Lanes, Northern Samar is expecting an influx of investments, particularly in the areas of renewable energy (RE) and digital infrastructure, according to the Board of Investments (BOI).

In a statement Monday, the BOI said Northern Samar Governor Edwin Marino C. Ongchuan told BOI Managing Head Ceferino Rodolfo and One Stop Action Center for Strategic Investments (BOI-OSACSI) team that LGU Northern Samar is the first to enact an ordinance establishing a OSS for Green Lanes for Strategic Investments under Executive Order (EO) No. 18.

According to the investment promotion agency (IPA), establishing OSS in the province will result in the creation of an “efficient and investor-friendly” process in obtaining business permits and licenses by having one point of transaction through the Provincial Capitol, attracting more investments and promoting economic growth in Northern Samar.

With this, “Officials of the BOI and the Provincial Government of Samar expect an influx of investments in Northern Samar, particularly in the areas of renewable energy and digital infrastructure.”

As the BOI team facilitated an investment dialogue between the LGU and Energies PH Inc., the investment promotion agency (IPA) invited the energy firm to apply its tidal project for green lanes, as it is qualified under EO 18.

Energies PH Inc. is the proponent of the Ocean Power Project on Capul Island, situated at the San Bernardino Strait in Northern Samar, said the BOI.

The BOI highlighted that this tidal project is the first in the Philippines and Southeast Asia. BOI also noted that according to Antonio Ver, the company’s president, the firm has already secured a Certificate of Commerciality from the Department of Energy (DOE).

For BOI’s part, BOI Director Ernesto C. Delos Reyes Jr. said the project, identified as a strategic investment, is qualified to apply under EO 18. As such, BOI said the permitting applications of projects endorsed for green lanes would be “streamlined and expedited.”

“The government is pushing all clean energy projects, not only tidal projects, to apply for green lane. However, to qualify for green lane certification the project has to go thorough evaluation. This is to fast track the realization of the project,” Delos Reyes told reporters in a Viber message on Monday.

The visit of the Northern Samar LGU officials came on the heels of the signing of the memorandum of agreement (MOA) entered between BOI and the LGU earlier this year.

According to the MOA, which was obtained by the BusinessMirror from the BOI, the LGU is tasked to accomplish duties, such as providing the agency with a copy of new and updated ordinances, guidelines, rules and regulations governing the procedures and requirements in doing business in the LGU.

Based on the agreement, the LGU should also provide updated information to the BOI on the following: LGU, Investments, and Location Profile, including the database of available lands with classification; Comprehensive Land-Use Program (CLUP); Investment Opportunities, Government Support, and Local Incentives (as embodied in Local Investment Incentive Ordinance); Database of incoming and existing strategic investments in the locality; Database of LGU projects for Joint Ventures, if any.

The MOA states that the LGU should also provide BOI with the Database of arising investment-related issues and concerns; Priority industries for development and promotion in the locality; Industry Profiles, including information on available raw materials; Cost of Doing Business (e.g. business permit; wage rate; land lease and/or selling rate; residential, office space, and building lease and/or selling rate; petroleum products price range; electricity rate; and water rate), among others.

On top of these responsibilities, the MOA noted the LGU should establish a Green Lane for Strategic Investments to “facilitate, expedite and streamline” the processes and requirements for the issuance of permits or licenses of Strategic Investments endorsed by the One-Stop Action Center for Strategic Investments (OSAC-SI).

For BOI’s part, the MOA noted that the agency shall conduct investment seminars or missions, including business matching activities; provide technical assistance in the form of consultation and workshops/seminar or related capacity development assistance to the LGU.

Another duty of the investment promotion agency, based on the agreement, is to assist in the promotion of the LGU as an investment destination by providing potential investors with relevant information on the priority areas and available incentives to qualified activities.