LK one stroke ahead of Ikeda

LOIS Kaye Go seized a one-stroke lead over Chihiro Ikeda with a 72 after 18 holes of the ICTSI Palos Verdes Championship in Davao on Tuesday.

“I’m glad I am in the lead. It’s been a while since I’ve been in this position,” said the many-time national team standout.

Starting at the backside, the Cebuana ace dominated two of the first three par-5s (Nos. 12 and 1) and looked poised to assert her dominance with another birdie from 8 feet on No. 6.

But she faltered on the homeward stretch, bogeying Nos. 6 and 7 after missing the greens, followed by a three-putt mishap on the ninth.

Looking ahead, Go remains focused on her game plan and aims to protect her shaky lead over the next two days.

“No expectations for the rest of the week. Just sticking to my game plan and see what happens,” she added.

Ikeda also made things happen early on, hitting back-to-back birdies from No. 5. But she failed to get up-and-down on the seventh and yielded two strokes on the tough par-3 No. 11 to card a 73.

Florence Bisera and Mikha Fortuna hit late birdies and saved 74s for joint third place, while Apo Golf Classic winner Sarah Ababa carded a 75 for a share of fifth place with Harmie Constantino, Laurea Duque and Marvi Monsalve.

Gretchen Villacencio, also out to redeem herself from a joint 15th place finish last week, took charge with a birdie-birdie run from No. 1. But she hobbled with a bogey on the sixth and a double bogey on No. 9 then closed out with three bogeys in the last six holes.

She wound up with a 76 for ninth, while Annika Cedo, Miya Legaspi and Rev Alcantara matched 77s with 36 holes to play in the P750,000 tournament organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc.

However, Mafy Singson, runner-up up to Ababa last week, faced a disappointing day, struggling to find her rhythm all day and finishing with an 83. She made six bogeys against a birdie at the front and made a pair of three-bogey slips from Nos. 11 and 16 to fall to joint 16th with Kristine Fleetwood and Apple Fudolin.